The poster has been widely shared since it was first released on social media.

A poster was released to the police informing residents of an apartment building that languages ​​other than English would not be tolerated in the building.

It is alleged that a copy of the poster was placed on the door of every apartment on all 15 floors of the Winchester Tower in Norwich.

The posters were found on Friday, the day Britain officially left the European Union.

The poster reads: “When we finally have our great country back, we feel that there is one that needs to be made clear to the residents of the Winchester Tower.

“We do not tolerate people in the apartments speaking languages ​​other than English.

“We are now our own country again and Queens (sic) English is the spoken language here.”

“If you want to speak whatever the mother tongue of the country you came from, we recommend that you return to that place and return your apartment to the local council.”

The Norwich City Council went to Twitter to report that they were aware of the situation and had reported it to the police.

The city council said: “We take this very seriously and encourage residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns.”

– Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) February 1, 2020

