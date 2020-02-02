advertisement

A “hideous” and racist message entitled “Happy Brexit Day” was recorded in a block of flats in Norwich.

After the UK’s official exit from the EU on Friday, January 31, a resident of the block of flats apparently left a note to his roommates that he did not tolerate people in the apartment “speaking a language other than English”.

advertisement

The block consists of 95 apartments and, like countless blocks of flats across the country, houses many people from different countries.

The common note that was said to be on every floor of the building was:

When we finally have our great country back, we believe that there is a rule that must be made clear to the residents of the Winchester Tower.

We do not tolerate people in the apartments speaking languages ​​other than English.

We are now our own country again and the [sic] Queens English is the spoken language here.

If you want to speak the native language of the country you came from, we recommend that you return to this place and return your apartment to the local council so that the British can live here and we can return before you have infected them great once Island.

The disgusting A4 letter went on to say that people should “obey the majority or leave” and the government proposed to introduce rules that “put the British first”.

Although the notes were quickly removed, a photo of it was posted on social media, and it’s safe to say that people aren’t happy.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted:

This trend photo of a door in Norwich makes me sharp and embarrassed. Norwich is the most tolerant, accepting, loving city I’ve ever lived or visited. This photo does not in any way represent our county or city. A racist, bigoted minority is NEVER tolerated and NEVER wins.

Both the police and city council were informed of the note, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

A spokesman for the Norwich City Council, who manages the apartment building, said:

Norwich has a proud history as a welcoming city and we will not tolerate this behavior. As soon as we were informed of this incident, we reported it to the police and investigated it. We take this very seriously and urge residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns.

City Council member Mike Stonard said:

I absolutely condemn this hideous poster. Whoever put it there has committed a hate crime, it’s that easy. Many people voted for Brexit for various reasons, but I am sure that not many of them will approve of it.

We hope that the racist investigating the case will be found soon.

advertisement