advertisement

Jennifer Burgess and her son before their first trip on the yellow MAX bus in Calgary. Photo featured.

Calgary

By Jennifer Burgess

advertisement

I’m writing this to share my thoughts on the Southwest BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), or MAX Yellow line as it is now called, which came into service on the Monday before Christmas – on my birthday. And that’s why it matters.

More than three years ago, I started a small basic group called I Love YYC Transit. Our group was linked with a desire to protect public transit in Calgary, specifically Southwest BRT. Students, young professionals, parents, and seniors – we were all from the demographic who desperately needed public transit to make our quality of life better, but rarely heard our voices.

At the time, I was living downtown and working my way up the stairs to a corporate communications job.

Because my rent was so high, I could not afford a car and so I bike or take the bus everywhere. LRT was my salvation.

Soon after I started I Love YYC Transit, I accepted a job in Edmonton and joined most of the other Alberts in car ownership. My hours spent on the train became hours driving up and down the QEII highway and getting lost at Edmonton intersections.

In September 2018, a longing for my partner and me came true – I was expecting a baby, due in May 2019. I moved back to Calgary to be with my family, and we soon began looking for a place to live.

Buying a downtown home was out of our budget, but I still wanted to feel connected to the city. We settled on Braeside, which is near some train stations, and to my delight, right on the BRT Southwest line.

Now we have a six month old baby, and as any parent will tell you, living around with a baby is difficult. Everyone hates car seats and major downtown transportation arteries are always supported.

However, the Yellow MAX line offers a significant alternative. I can walk to a lighted shelter within five minutes, board a bus, and then hold or feed my baby in a place for 50 minutes until we head downtown and enjoy the family fun our city has to offer .

Three years ago, I never would have thought I would be here in my life, but I am grateful for my past self and all the Calgarians who advocated for this critical project.

I suspect that those who opposed the Southwest BRT line have never felt trapped in their home because they are afraid to drive with their children in the winter, or do not know how to navigate LRT stations with a stroller. They have never had to worry about being stuck in traffic and unable to feed a baby or tend to other needs of a child.

The Southwest BRT Project is something that all Calgarians should be proud of; it is a forward thinking initiative and benefits many people who do not have the resources to defend themselves.

For these reasons, it pains me to see the city’s next big project – the Green Line in jeopardy. In 2018, approximately 105.3 million commuter trips occurred on Calgary Transit vehicles. Let that number dive. Each of the people using transit deserve a safe and effective way to get around Calgary. Don’t let any corporate businessman convince you otherwise.

As for me, you bet I brought my family to the MAX Yellow line for my December 23rd birthday, and maybe even convinced them to wear holiday hats – because projects like this deserve to be celebrated.

advertisement