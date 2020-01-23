advertisement

The Internet knows the importance of January 23. Social media volunteered to pay tribute and remember the life of the rap artist XXXTentacion. Watch and comment below!

Happy birthday Jah, you have changed my life so much and I would like you to be here so that I can tell you that we all miss you so much, long live Prince Jahseh🕊 pic.twitter.com/KMejnPdiRe

– XXXDarkSideRaps (@DarkSideRapX) January 23, 2020

before lying down to sleep (understood?) I just want to say happy birthday jah. you’re awesome. no matter what someone says, you will always have my support. LLJ 🤍 pic.twitter.com/maMaEdePGB

– why is it bloody? (@PUNKSONLY) January 23, 2020

people can change for the better, but only when they want to. seeing this man evolve and grow as much as a person and an artist meant the world to so many people he touched + inspired. happy birthday jah 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fjzGBQm5bQ

– yiko (@woahsoaiko) January 23, 2020

I remember when I first heard your music in my junior high school and I immediately fell in love with it, when almost no one liked the style of music you were playing – I knew that sound would prevail.

You would have been 22 years old today …… .. Happy birthday Jah.🖤 pic.twitter.com/YiMi6S7fZJ

– The Sheepskin Wolf (@TheGildanGod) January 23, 2020

Two years ago, we lost XXXTENTACION. Today he would have been 22 years old. This man changed my life with his music. He would have done great things in this world. You were taken too early. Happy birthday Jah. 🧡 you will be forever in my heart. #XXTENTACION pic.twitter.com/9yDup0RgG1

– Sky (@skyy_ryann) January 23, 2020

