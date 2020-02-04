It’s Killa day today. To celebrate Dipset chief Cam’ron reaches its 44th anniversary, SOHH has compiled a list of the 10 best collaborations of Harlem rap legend from “Down and Out” Kanye west to his legendary hymn “Welcome to New York” with JAY Z and Juelz Santana. Listen and comment below!
“Down And Out” with Kanye West
“Welcome to New York” with JAY-Z and Juelz Santana
“So Bad” with Nicki Minaj and Yummy
“Straight Harlem” with Jim Jones and Shooter
“Why wait” with Berner, Wiz Khalifa and 2 Chainz
“Cuffin ‘” with Vado / The U.N. and Gucci Mane
“Horse & Carriage” with Mase
“A Pimp’s A Pimp” with Jermaine Dupri
“I don’t know” with Wale
“It’s my city” with Max B
