It’s Killa day today. To celebrate Dipset chief Cam’ron reaches its 44th anniversary, SOHH has compiled a list of the 10 best collaborations of Harlem rap legend from “Down and Out” Kanye west to his legendary hymn “Welcome to New York” with JAY Z and Juelz Santana. Listen and comment below!

“Down And Out” with Kanye West

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuBOY0kLzCE (/ integrated)

“Welcome to New York” with JAY-Z and Juelz Santana

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln2fIYZmqAc (/ integrated)

“So Bad” with Nicki Minaj and Yummy

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oIGd_rUq3Q (/ embedded)

“Straight Harlem” with Jim Jones and Shooter

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqhDPeFt7v0 (/ integrated)

“Why wait” with Berner, Wiz Khalifa and 2 Chainz

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkDHf0h01K4 (/ integrated)

“Cuffin ‘” with Vado / The U.N. and Gucci Mane

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL7QzZfxbVg (/ integrated)

“Horse & Carriage” with Mase

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VvgdM7UTHE (/ integrated)

“A Pimp’s A Pimp” with Jermaine Dupri

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8PWCK92PtA (/ integrated)

“I don’t know” with Wale

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4I1aG5CEtE (/ integrated)

“It’s my city” with Max B

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g–uGHhjkiQ (/ integrated)

