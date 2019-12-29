advertisement

Happiness is big business – and not just because it’s the time of year to be happy. A growing area of ​​economic research lends itself to many surprising conclusions, not least for politics.

Gus O’Donnell, former British cabinet secretary, welcomed Boris Johnson’s Christmas present in the north of England this week – a proposal to tighten regional spending rules for the Treasury. O’Donnell cited the plethora of studies that show that happiness is at surprisingly modest income levels. The increase in income for England’s poorer citizens at the expense of Londoners is Johnson’s vengeance: people who have not voted conservatively must give money to those who have.

Behaviorally, the answer to “how much is enough?” is always “more”.

It turns out that this is good economy. The misery caused is more than compensated for by the happiness created.

Attempts to identify the driving forces behind human happiness have occupied the philosophers since Plato and Aristotle. The philosophers of antiquity and modernity, the authors of the US constitution and the creators of feel-good apps all claim that the purpose of human existence is to achieve happiness. Most of what we strive for is just the means to a single purpose. Money, power, and honor are just a stepping stone to the only goal that is sought for its own sake – happiness.

For Aristotle, moderation in all things is a big part of achieving happiness – the average. Virtue is achieved by avoiding excess (both top and bottom). Buddhism reflects these considerations, both joy and asceticism must be moderated to reach the middle ground.

Economists find that the level of happiness they report decreases after they reach middle income, which at least confirms a philosophical prediction about the benefits of moderation.

Money creates several paradoxes. His alleged relative insignificance cannot be overlooked in the light of many lived experiences: How many of us have ever honestly claimed that we have enough? The dysfunctional lifestyle of many rich people often contradicts the idea that money is happiness. Behaviorally, the answer to “how much is enough?” Always more”.

This is madness, not happiness. It is not enough to admit it, but our actions speak volumes. We didn’t pay much attention to Aristotle or Buddha.

In 1972, the King of Bhutan famously noted that governments should aim for gross national happiness rather than gross national product. Many subsequent efforts, despite explicit luck strategies from Barack Obama and David Cameron, did not lead to many notable consequences. Great visions met with disappointment. This is a general point – a lot of bad luck is caused by disappointment. Under-promise and lore are a great rule to live by.

Leading scientists do not inappropriately suggest that resources should be used where it is proven to work best. For example, mental illness is one of our biggest causes of suffering and can be improved with more money for its treatment.

Economists have always known that there is only a loose connection between GNP and happiness. But you also know that we need BSP. And we know as much about the causes of GNP growth as we do about the basics of happiness. Not so long ago, the World Bank commissioned a Nobel laureate to write the final report on economic growth. Two years of work by more than 300 scientists resulted in a 200-page document that offered a simple observation: nothing but economic growth has ever freed mankind from misery.

However, they did not find a final choice of policy choices that governments could follow. Growth is as mysterious as happiness. We know something, but not everything.

Environmentalists who insist that economic growth must stop to save the planet should keep this link between misery and growth in mind. Simple conclusions can be dangerous and superficial. Economic growth is the only way to eradicate poverty. We may not need a lot of income to be happy, but we all need something.

And the right study of growth tells us that the miracle of productivity growth is doing more with less. We can and must grow without consuming more resources. This shouldn’t be as controversial as it is.

Survival is of course necessary for happiness. And we have to stop using fossil fuels. Estimates – assumptions really – vary widely, but some researchers believe that about $ 4 trillion is needed to clean the atmosphere of excess carbon. The global GNP is $ 85 trillion. Annual global military spending is approximately $ 2 trillion (35 percent of which is in the United States alone, and the U.S. military itself is a major emitter of greenhouse gases).

A $ 4 trillion effort is not much to save the planet. We saved the banks, why not ourselves? The resources are available to cure the climate emergency without impoverishing the global economy and angering the population.

A funny thing about happiness is the relationship with age. David Blanchflower, professor in Dartmouth in the USA, has written extensively about the “U-curve of happiness”. Having control over all sorts of factors, happiness seems to depend mainly on how old we are. Blanchflower realizes that happiness is deep at around 47 to 48 years of age and then sneaks upwards, even into our own age.

His latest findings, published just before Christmas, are consistent across 132 countries. Money can’t buy us love, but we shouldn’t really worry: we’ll be happy after all.

