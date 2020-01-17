advertisement

While England’s batsmen carefully negotiated the opening day of the third test in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, many people in the cricket world remembered another test in South Africa 20 years later.

Centurion’s fifth test in 2000, which ended in an exciting win in England on January 18, was celebrated for his wonderful spirit at the time before the game-manipulation cloth was lifted to reveal a cancer of corruption at the heart of the game ,

“It was wrong, it was wrong,” Mark Butcher, who opened the eyelash for England in the game, told TalkSport.

It was a test that marked the beginning of the end for South African captain Hansie Cronje, whose new leather jacket – a reward from bookmaker friend Marlon Arenstam for stating the test result – became the most famous in world sport for a while.

“I saw it as a great win for England at the time,” said Darren Gough, who won the winning races.

“If you ask someone who played or was a part of this game, you will say that they have been thoroughly entertained, a belter that you can play in. Only dirty.”

Double loss

The English tourists were played on the tour 1999/2000, the series already won the Proteas, who led 2-0.

At Centurion, the rain threatened a damp and disappointing end to the series, which washed out part of the opening day and the next three.

South Africa was still in its early days when the fifth day began in front of a sizable crowd after helicopters were called in to dry the field.

What none of them knew was that plans were underway to make it a game. It wasn’t until a few months later that it became clear why.

Cronje tossed a carrot to England when he suggested that both sides start a chase on the last day.

“It looked like we didn’t have a game at all,” Nasser Hussain, English captain of the day, told Sky Sports earlier this week.

“And then, on the last day, we warmed up and Hansie went to Alec (Stewart) and said ‘talk to Nasser and we’ll do what we do in county cricket and do no innings and we’ll be a game put on ‘.

“I said to Alec: ‘No, tell Hansie, this is not county cricket, it is a friendly. ‘We also had a 2-0 defeat and I didn’t want to go 3-0 defeat! “

When Hussain saw how easy it was to play the field on this fifth morning, he changed his mind.

“When we got out there it wasn’t a sharp pitch, so I thought we could go on here.”

Cronje set England a goal of 249 in 79 overs.

An exciting chase turned in both directions before Gough hit the first ball of the final for four to win England with two wickets.

End of innocence

The first reaction was to celebrate the game.

“We had a tough time traveling, so any idea of ​​positivity except Athers (Mike Atherton) and myself, who thought it was strange, was very much welcomed,” said Butcher.

Atherton has since described it as “the end of innocence”.

Three months later, the Indian police revealed that they had Cronje records conspired to arrange games with an Indian bookmaker, and three months later Cronje confessed.

He admitted that with bookies that were supposed to score a big hit when the game was a tie, which was certain given the rain, he was instructed to ensure that there was a result that would mean victory for both teams.

“It wasn’t about Hansie trying to lose the game, but he was obviously in contact with a bookmaker and there had to be a result,” said Hussain.

“There was so much money in the raffle that he was asked to get a result.”

The Centurion test, which earned him 50,000 rand (around £ 5,000 at 2000 exchange rates) and the leather jacket, was just one incident in a chapter of corrections Cronje had admitted to in the past four years.

“I had a great passion for the game, my teammates and my country,” he told the commission in the scandal. “The problem is the unfortunate love I have for money. I like money. I will not try to get away from it. “

Unsurprisingly, Cronje was affected by a lifelong ban, and the network and business operations of the bookmakers, mostly Asians, who had infiltrated the game were removed.

The ICC set up its anti-corruption department, which keeps an eye on all games around the world. Atherton believes it has made the game cleaner.

“There were no reports of corruption at the time, but cricket turned out to be quite corrupt in the 1990s,” said Atherton.

“I think the vast majority of the international cricket that we see now is clean.”

The tragic epilogue to Centurion appeared two years later when the embarrassed Cronje was killed in a plane crash.

