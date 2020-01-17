advertisement

The soundtrack for Fukunaga’s upcoming James Bond film is developing into a versatile mix.

The soundtrack for director Cary Fukunaga’s upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die” is developing into a real mix. Earlier this week it was announced that the vocal-fried pop queen of Doom du Jour Billie Eilish wrote and will perform the film’s theme song – and at 18, she is the youngest artist to ever do this. Now Johnny Marr and the composer Hans Zimmer will write the score that NME unveiled today.

The lead guitarist behind The Smiths, the most popular dark English rock band of the 1980s, will make his James Bond debut here like Oscar-winning composer Zimmer. It is the 25th film in the series and will be the last to feature Daniel Craig in the role of 007. The last Bond score for “Specter” comes from Thomas Newman, an Oscar nominee for “1917” this year. “And the theme song came from Sam Smith, who won the Oscar for” Writing’s on the Wall “.

“Part of the Bond film legacy is iconic music, so I’m very happy to bring my guitar to” No Time To Die “,” Marr told NME. In the past, Marr has been on tour with Zimmer, recently replaced by Zimmer’s son Nile for the composer’s live tour. Previously, Marr worked with Hans Zimmer on the scores for “Inception” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. In 2015 Marr composed the score for the lesbian drama “Freeheld” single-handedly. While The Smiths Marr, who split up in 1987, continued to use his guitar voices for groups such as 7 Worlds Collide and Modest Mouse.

Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” features a top-class cast that includes Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear and Lea Seydoux. Together with the newcomers Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah, “No Time to Die” will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2020. Fukunaga will write the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and “Fleabag” mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wrote the screenplay on behalf of Craig.

The official synopsis for MGM’s “No Time to Die” reads: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. “

