There’s a difference between New Year’s resolutions and priorities, and Hannah Tyrrell sounds perfectly clear in both cases.

The requirements of top-class sport – rugby, football and formerly Gaelic football – are not uncommon for the coming year, only that the priority naturally changes.

She will turn 30 later this year, which is an important milestone in her career. And Tyrrell celebrated the first day of 2020 with a new engagement of a different kind – with her partner. Your own mental health will always be a different priority, but there will be something.

Since her electrifying debut in the 2015 Six Nations season with the Irish women’s rugby team that won the championship, Tyrrell has also been committed to the Sevens game, though not always in sync. The sevens became a priority in 2017, and last year, with a view to the Olympic qualification in Tokyo, she was again committed to both teams.

“It’s just Monday through Friday for the Sevens, and 15 for the Irish at the weekend, so this season is particularly busy,” says Tyrrell.

“I’m signed to the Sevens and that’s essentially the day job. Later this month we’re back in the HSBC series, to New Zealand and then to Australia, which means I’m absent for the first game in the . ” Six nations (against Scotland).

“We’re back in the Wales game week so we’ll see. But if I’m healthy and coach Adam Griggs wants me I’ll definitely play. I still love the 15s and every chance I get wants to play, but I also love Sevens, and whenever they meet, Sevens has to be a priority.

“The World Sevens Series takes us around the world almost all year round. Last year, when I was an Olympic qualification year, the seven was the focus of interest. So I haven’t played against Six Nations since 2018. “

After two consecutive series dates in Dubai and Cape Town in December, the next two stages take place in Hamilton (January 25/26) and Sydney (February 1/22), in which the Irish Men’s Sevens are also involved in the hunt for the Tokyo-qualification.

“Our chance essentially ended last year when England kicked us out of the qualifier (in Kazan) in the quarter-finals and took the place. Qualifying from Europe is very difficult as Spain, Russia and France are all very strong and fight for a place or two. It was basically a win last year and England beat us and won the tournament. There is World Repechage, not far from Tokyo until June, when the men still have a chance. But our chance is over.

“At the next Olympic Games in Paris, France will automatically qualify and one of these teams will drop out, which I hope will improve our chances. Though I’ll be retired by then. “

Great commitment

Tyrrell voluntarily provides this information without being asked to do so.

“Well, I’ve been in the Sevens for six years now. It’s a big commitment and the plan is to focus on the 15s for the next few years, with the World Cup coming up in 2021. So the plan is over Retiring this season and getting a “real job” people could say if you try to pay the mortgage as much as I love the game it’s not a lot of money you can’t do it forever.

“We are all semi-professionally contracted with the IRFU, such as the Provinces and Irish men players, unless we are just the IRFU.” We are not under contract in the province. You will see the next trip, Hamilton straight to Sydney, which will take 19 days.

“I am a teacher by profession and I still do some subbing, but if you are gone for these two or three weeks, you miss that too. That is the obligation that we have entered into, but I think I am ready and will continue be done in the summer. It’s hard on the body with very little off-season,

“It is common knowledge that the highest contract in Sevens, men and women, is € 18,000. There is a small bonus for the trips you can undertake and the small sponsors that exist, but that’s rare. It’s still a great opportunity to play rugby and travel the world, especially if you’re just starting college. And I was like that for a while. But there comes a time when it’s not enough. It changed a lot from two years ago when we had a scholarship. But I think it has to go higher again next year. “

The one priority that is constant in her life today is her sanity. It wasn’t long before Tyrrell first spoke of her own struggles during her teenage and college years in Dublin in the 2015 Six Nations winning season, which often resulted in severe self-harm and sometimes debilitating eating disorders, which later became part of the IRFU were tackle your feelings.

To bring this issue to the fore, she has since been involved in other campaigns and this Saturday will be in the panel discussion on sports and mental health with the Irish 400 million record holder David Gillick and former Leitrim footballer Colin Regan, GAA -Community, be represented and health manager.

“When I first mentioned my mental health problems, I never planned them and they just went from there. Since then, I’ve been involved in some projects, such as Pieta House, that have been very helpful to me. It was also a great healer for me to understand what I’ve been through and to hear people tell me that it was helpful for them.

“I also think that it is still a taboo subject in sport, there is still a stigma. And not just in sport. Although I think that sport has changed the game massively, more and more people have taken the floor. It also depends on the generations, but I think sport can also help people overcome mental health problems and help them overcome them, because I know that was a big deal for me.

Happy times

“And I can now rationalize it better, see it differently, instead of looking at the negatives. Whatever I say, everyone has to struggle with their mental health at some point, maybe a day, a week, and for different topics. It has been a long time for me, how you deal with it, I found that out to look for help, to find a way out. “

Another priority step in this process took place on New Year’s Day during a hike in Glendalough with her partner Sorcha Turnbull that ended with her engagement.

“Very happy times,” she says. “For anyone who has known me in the past few years or in my whole life, I have never been so happy with a wonderful fiance, a great house, a great job, a great family and things that I’m prepared for, when i leave rugby. If you had told me six or seven years ago that I would be here, I would never have believed it. But here I am and it’s brilliant. “

Corinthian: The panel discussion on sports and mental health will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sugar Club: see www.firstfortnight.ie

