advertisement

Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights for “Banana Split,” a teen comedy starring Hannah Marks, Liana Liberato, and Dylan Sprouse, the distributor announced on Tuesday.

The debut film by experienced indie cameraman Benjamin Kasulke (“Security not guaranteed”, “Laggies”) will be shown on March 27 in cinemas and on VOD and digitally. The UPHE Content Group also acquired international rights.

“Banana Split” accompanies two teenagers over the course of a summer who develop a perfect, related spiritual friendship. The only problem is that one is dating the other’s ex-boyfriend.

advertisement

Also read: Dylan Sprouse says hacker idiots sent a racist tweet from his account

Marks wrote the film with Joey Power and produced it extensively. Jessica Hecht, Jacob Batalon, Haley Ramm and Addison Riecke can also be seen in the comedy.

Banana Split won the Special Jury Prize at the Independent Film Festival of Boston 2019, the Jury Award for Best Comedy at the Woods Hole Film Festival, and several awards at the Oceanside International Film Festival 2019, including Best Picture.

“It is an honor to share Banana Split with the world thanks to our sales partners at Vertical and UPHE Content Group,” said Kasulke in a statement. “After working in independent film for years, I know firsthand how rare it can be when a debut film is seen by the audience in the cinema and beyond. The teams from American High, LD Entertainment, United Talent Agency Sales and I couldn’t be happier that Banana Split has a chance to find its audience in the world. “

Also read: Jacob Tremblay and Vera Farmiga Adventure ‘Burn Your Maps’ acquired by Vertical Entertainment

“Banana Split” was produced by Jeremy Garelick, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Will Phelps, Sam Slater and Glen Trotiner. Executive producers are Hannah Marks, Joey Power, Jennifer Monroe, Michael Glassman and Rowan Riley. The film was produced by LD Entertainment, American High and Burn Later Productions.

Marks is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Circle of Confusion and Shelter PR. Sprouse is represented by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Herring PR. Liberato is represented by Innovative Artists, Management 360 and The Lede Company. Hecht is represented by Innovative Artists. Batalon is represented by Paradigm. Ramm is represented by Innovative Artists and Press Public Relations. Kasulke is represented by UTA.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

The 12 best film scenes, from “Carrie” to “Back to the Future” (photos)

Ah, prom night. I remember it well: clumsy holding hands, hardly any eye contact, an ice-cold midnight boat trip on the lake, boarding around 4 a.m. and then going straight to bed. Good times. Wait, isn’t that how prom nights go for most teenagers? Typical movie deals are far more magical than the average prom experience. We neither had Usher as a DJ at our party, nor did we (literally) have a guitar solo as evening entertainment in advance. I should be grateful that my prom didn’t end with a bucket of pig blood over my head. This week, “Blockers” envisions three teenage girls making a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. I suspect your prom is going better than mine. These are the best movie scenes: Universal pictures

“Carrie” The prom scene in “Carrie” is a master class in demonic paranoia. Brian De Palma’s kaleidoscopic nightmare, in which teenagers are quietly cackling for Carrie and breaking up the chaos of split screens, seems to be hell going on. De Palma could have put this bloody climax anywhere, but the greater his emotional terror is when you put it on the prom, which is a crucial moment in the transition to adulthood for so many teenagers. United artists

“Back to the Future” What happens on prom night may seem like a life and death question to most teenagers, but to Marty McFly it was literally born. The Johnny B. Goode scene is a classic, a nostalgic step back, which shows that Marty is not just a failure, but gives an inspiring touch to music history and ends with a great gag that still says a lot about Marty’s character. Universal pictures

“10 things I hate about you” There’s a lot going on in the prom scene for this teen movie that kids from the 90s love, but it probably deserves more points for Heath Ledger’s overwhelming prom proposal with the tune “I can’t take my eyes off you”. touchstone pictures

“Pretty in Pink” If in doubt, contact John Hughes. The very sight of Molly Ringwald entering the room makes the hearts beat faster in this scene. Instead of a flashy dance number, Hughes found a tenderly emotional way to bring the kids back together, rub them in James Spaders face, and even send Jon Cryers Duckie on a good note. Cryer’s quick, knowing look at the camera is hysterical. Paramount Pictures

“Footloose” “LET’S DANCE!” This glittering prom scene has become an icon. Now Kevin Bacon has to earn $ 20 each time the DJ goes to a wedding. Paramount Pictures

“Mean girls” Technically, it’s the “spring fling” and not the prom, but Cady’s completely unnecessary speech is very cute and you have to love the matching purple suits rocked by Janice and Damian. Paramount Pictures

“American cake” “Blockers” takes the premise of “American Pie” of a pact in order to lose its virginity until the prom evening and to switch gender roles. Things didn’t go perfectly for these guys either. Universal pictures

“Napoleon Dynamite” “I like your sleeves. They are really big.” After about an hour of awkwardness, “Napoleon Dynamite” proved that it had a heart when it went to the prom and Pedro loaned Napoleon Deb for a dance. Fox Searchlight images

“Fast times in Ridgemont High” Do you remember when Sean Penn was just a stoner who just enjoyed singing “Woolly Bully”? Good times. Universal pictures

“It’s a wonderful life” “It’s a Wonderful Life” is not a teen movie, but there is an enchanting prom scene in which James Stewart and Donna Reed don’t fall into a pool under the high school floor, but Stewart’s George Bailey charms and tenacity to move his arms to dance long after soaking. RKO radio pictures

“Fat” There aren’t many teen films where the prom isn’t the emotional climax or the pivotal point in your film, but hand jive is becoming less and less interesting than “Summer Nights” or “Greased Lightnin ‘”. Paramount Pictures

BONUS: “The advantages of a wallflower” I know this is a homecoming scene. These are COMPLETELY different events in the life of a high school student. But this scene from Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is beautiful. Who can do nothing with this invigorating sensation when the DJ plays really good music? Logan Lerman works his body to a rhythm, hoping that the Dexys Midnight Runners can encourage, is a moving picture, and it is even more touching when Emma Watson and Ezra Miller greet him with open arms. Summit entertainment

Previous slide

Next slide

Teen prom comedy “Blockers” now in theaters

Ah, prom night. I remember it well: clumsy holding hands, hardly any eye contact, an ice-cold midnight boat trip on the lake, boarding around 4 a.m. and then going straight to bed. Good times. Wait, isn’t that how prom nights go for most teenagers? Typical movie deals are far more magical than the average prom experience. We neither had Usher as a DJ at our party, nor did we (literally) have a guitar solo as evening entertainment in advance. I should be grateful that my prom didn’t end with a bucket of pig blood over my head. This week, “Blockers” envisions three teenage girls making a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. I suspect your prom is going better than mine. These are the best movie scenes:

advertisement