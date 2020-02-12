advertisement

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for “This Is Us” on Tuesday.)

For “This Is Us” fans it was a hell of a few weeks. The NBC family drama “Big Three” trilogy ended Tuesday with an episode that focused on Kate in three parts: the present (played by Chrissy Metz), her teenage years (Hannah Row), and her pre-school days (Isabella Rose Landau).

advertisement

And although today’s Kate with her marital problems with Toby and caring for her blind little son is sure to have a hard time – the Kate we are most concerned about at the moment is the one that her boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) is insulted) in the late 90s. “This Is Us” fans have been waiting for the mysterious end to this increasingly dysfunctional relationship since the beginning of the season – and they will have to wait a little longer.

Today’s episode “One Hell of the Week: Part Three” ended with Kate and Marc arriving at their family’s cabin in the woods and reconciling after he left them on the roadside and called them fat because they didn’t agree to stop working in the record store just because he had.

Also read: “This Is Us”: Justin Hartley teases a moment that will change the Kate-Rebecca relationship forever. What’s up with Marc?

“I think the authors made a few subtle hints that Marc controls a bit like the comments when she wants to go to the movies, and he says, ‘This film is for babies,’ and she just goes silent. Line said TheWrap. “So there was subtle clues, but tonight it’s definitely clear that Marc is insulting them. And these last few episodes have reached the climax of the whole, which I can’t really say much about. But I can say that everything will be worth it Everyone was excited all season, so I think everyone will get the answers they need. ”

Row says the trauma Kate is going through with Marc is ultimately related to her current marital problems with Toby, which will be explored deeply when Kate confides in this episode to her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) while the two are retreating Families with blind children.

“I definitely think that if you get insulted and put down and not properly supported, like in this episode where Marc calls her a ‘big face’, I think most people think it’s due to their own doing is you know Asked Row. “You think,” Maybe if I were thinner and in better shape or nicer, he wouldn’t treat me like that. “But it’s not true, it’s really her own problem. And I think insecurity – Kate always had self-doubt and always had insecurity and I think Marc definitely promoted her. And now we can see the insecurity in her marriage she’s got now that Toby is getting in shape and he’s in a CrossFit group and he’s texting another woman who starts to spin in her head and is probably feeling similar feelings to her first one Relationship. “

Also read: “9-1-1: Lone Star” – T.K. Tries to pump up Paul, who is afraid to reveal his date (exclusive video)

Row believes the episode is “really important” for “This Is Us” fans, not only in terms of history but also because of its message.

“Often when you are in an offensive or toxic relationship, you have to be ashamed of yourself,” she said. “And you don’t want to open yourself up to the people closest to you because you protect them, even though they don’t treat you properly. I hope this is primarily useful for someone who has such a toxic relationship. “

As for the next things, “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley, who made his directorial debut on the series tonight, told us that Kevin (Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate will be doing well their plans, to go to the hut together today, where secrets are revealed.

“The next episode in both today’s and teen history is a direct take from the trilogy,” said Hartley. “The Big Three go into the cabin. All three are finished. You have reached the point where there is no return. We have to exhale. So they call each other as you can imagine, they are best friends and they agree and they go out and they want to be alone. You want to decompress. And all three have different types of decompression. “

Also read: 11 new television shows in the off-season of Premiere viewers: from “Lego Masters” to “Katy Keene” (photos)

“And there is a lot of information that is being released that shouldn’t be,” he continued. “There is information that should have been kept if it was confidential but told – not disgraceful but a little suppressed. People find out things and people get hurt and wonder why they weren’t on the line. And it brings them together in a way that is so perfect and surprising and somehow obvious, but they all come to a solution for their own lives. There are things that come out of Kate’s mouth, Randall’s mouth, and Kevin’s mouth and they like: “Oh, wow, these people are developing right in front of our eyes.” And they help each other with that. And then this fourth element comes into play that gives everyone a lot of perspective and it is a big, big deal. “

When we asked Hartley if the secret being revealed was Rebecca’s memory problem – both Randall and Kate knew about it at the time, but Kevin didn’t – he didn’t want to confirm it, but told us what he thought Kevin would become feel when he finds out he is the last one to know.

“The cold reality is that because of his past and the things he went through – and frankly, to get the family through – there is this kind of idea that Kevin is this delicate person and that he can’t handle certain things “said Hartley. “And it’s for his own good, I think. And frankly, these are things that people who love each other do and protect people in certain situations. But I also think that Kevin has turned one side and everything is right In a way, he shows that he is actually the strongest of the three, but he is left out because of the sins of his past. “

“This Is Us” will air on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c.

11 new television shows in the off-season of Premiere viewers: from “Lego Masters” to “Katy Keene” (photos)

When it comes to television, winter is usually not autumn – but a few of these series premieres could have cut for an earlier start in terms of ratings. TheWrap has ranked all programs that were released in the off-season in 2020 according to their “live” viewers. Two spin-off series at Fox and CBS were impressive, but one CW spin-off was not. Scroll through our gallery to see Nielsen’s return to the premieres of the eleven new mid-season shows that have premiered this season. Least seen is first, most seen last. Readers can find our autumn TV version of these rankings here. Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos) Fox / NBC / CBS / The CW

The CW

Rank: 10 Show: “Flirty Dancing” Net: Fox Total viewers: 1.8 million * (* Premiere in the time period. The debut of the special Post-NFL double header series, which was broadcast live in all time zones, brought 3.2 Million viewers.) Fox

Rank: 9 Ad: “In Debt” Net: NBC total viewers: 2.1 million NBC

Rank: 8 Ad: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Net: Total NBC viewers: 2.7 million * (* Preview of the premiere episode. The official time slot debut is on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m.) NBC

Rank: 7 Show: “Outmatched” Net: Fox total viewers: 3.2 million Fox

Rank: 6 Ads: “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector” Net: NBC viewers total: 4.4 million NBC

Rank: 5 Advertisements: “Substitute” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.6 million Fox

Rank: 4 Ad: “Tommy” Net: CBS total viewers: 4.787 million CBS

Rank: 3 Ads: “Lego Masters” Net: Fox total viewers: 4.837 million Fox

Rank: 2 Adverts: “9-1-1: Lone Star” Net: Fox total viewers: 5.8 million * (* Premiere after the NFC championship. 11.5 million viewers for the first time after the NFC championship) Fox

Rank: 1 Ad: “FBI: Most Wanted” Net: CBS total viewers: 7.1 million CBS

Previous slide

Next slide

Two spin-offs start strongly – one does not

When it comes to television, winter is usually not autumn – but a few of these series premieres could have cut for an earlier start in terms of ratings. TheWrap has ranked all programs that were released in the off-season in 2020 according to their “live” viewers. Two spin-off series at Fox and CBS were impressive, but one CW spin-off was not. Scroll through our gallery to see Nielsen’s return to the premieres of the eleven new mid-season shows that have premiered this season. Least seen is first, most seen last. Readers can find our autumn TV version of these rankings here.

Also read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere dates for new and recurring programs (photos)

advertisement