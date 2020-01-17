advertisement

The immigrant owner of Kwik-E-Mart has been a source of controversy over the Fox series for decades.

So far, no official statement has been received from the series and its representatives. In a new interview with / Film, voice actor “The Simpsons”, Hank Azaria, revealed that he was Apu, the Indian immigrant owner of Kwik-E-Mart, on the popular animated show. In the interview that took place during the ongoing TCA tour in Southern California, Azaria said, “I will not play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something … What will they do with the character doing is their calling ”and refers to the series’ creative team, which includes executive producers Matt Groening and James L. Brooks. “It’s up to them and they haven’t cleared it up yet. We just agreed that I was wrong.”

Azaria has contributed to the series since it started in 1989, and its character has been controversial for decades. In 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu released the documentary “The Problem with Apu,” which outlined how audiences of South Asian origin perceived Apu as one of their only sources for television viewing – for better or for worse. After the film’s release, Hank Azaria said in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he was open to the idea of ​​not voicing the character.

“I think the most important thing is to listen to the Indians and their experiences with it,” Azaria said at the time. “I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the author’s room … including how [Apu] is uttered or not. I am quite ready to step aside. It just feels like it is the right thing to do to me … The idea that everyone, young or old, sooner or today, is being bullied by Apu really makes me sad. It was certainly not my intention. I wanted to bring joy and laughter to people. “

In a 2018 episode of “The Simpsons,” the series’ authors looked at the controversy in a scene where Lisa looks at a framed picture of Apu and says, “Something that started decades ago and was applauding and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

Now, according to Azaria, the decision to stop expressing Apu in the series that has been on TV for 31 years has been a mutual decision. “We all made the decision together,” said Azaria / Film during the TCA tour. “We all agreed. We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it. “

In an interview with USA Today in May 2018, Groening said: “I am proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture when people like to pretend to be offended. “The exact future of the character and whether he will stay in the series remains to be seen.

IndieWire asked Fox for a comment.

