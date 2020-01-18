advertisement

“What you will do with the character is your call.”

In April 2018, the Simpsons broadcast an episode entitled “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” that quickly became the subject of controversy.

The episode was about how Marge found an old book that she loved as a child and that she wanted to pass on to Lisa, but when she read it again, she found that the book is actually incredibly offensive by modern standards.

Here is a clip:

advertisement

#TheSimpson’s completely toothless answer to @harikondabolu #TheProblemWithApu about the racist character Apu:

“Something that started decades ago and was applauded and harmless is now politically incorrect … what can you do?” pic.twitter.com/Bj7qE2FXWN

– Soham (@sohamberlamps), April 9, 2018

This exchange was read by many as a clear reference to the documentary The Problem With Apu from 2017, in which the comedian Hari Kondabolu explained in detail the racial insensitivity in which Apu is portrayed by today’s standards and how harmful this stage of racial stereotyping was can be when it takes place on such a very popular show.

In Fallout, it initially seemed like Apu’s character was entirely written out of the Simpsons. Hank Azaria, who pronounced Apu, noted that he would “resign” from the role if necessary.

Executive producer Al Jean, however, quickly poured cold water on these reports, while show creator Matt Groening described the character’s debates as “depraved”.

Azaria jumped to the day today – Friday, January 17, 2020 – and ended speculation by announcing that he would no longer pronounce Apu.

As part of a panel for the final season of his show Brockmire, Azaria replied to a slash film request about the future of Apu by saying:

“We only know that I will no longer play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something else.

“What you will do with the character is your call,” he added. “It’s up to them and they haven’t cleared it up yet. We just agreed that I won’t do the voice anymore.” , “

Azaria also noticed that he was part of the move.

“We all made the decision together. We all agreed on it. We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it.”

,

advertisement