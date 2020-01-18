advertisement

Hank Azaria has once and for all confirmed that “The Simpsons” will no longer be the voice of Indian-American convenience store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

“I’m not going to play the voice anymore, that’s all we know. The Brockmire actor told reporters after the podium for his IFC series on Thursday’s Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, unless there is a way to change this or something.

“What they’re going to do with the character is their call, it’s up to them, they haven’t figured it out yet,” said Azaria of The Simpsons team. “We only agreed that I would not vote anymore. We all made the decision together, we all felt it was right and good,” he continued.

Show officials declined to comment on Friday.

Also read: Hank Azaria on the future of ‘Brockmire’: ‘I bet we’ll find another life for it’

The character has long been a focal point for critics who noticed negative stereotypes given Apu’s strong accent and his task of running a grocery store. The fact that the character of Azaria, who is white, is voiced, only stoked the flames – and even led to a 2017 documentary, “The Problem With Apu”.

The actor spoke about the character in “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2018, and a series of “The Simpsons” tried – and failed – to suppress criticism of the character.

At the time, Azaria said he was ready to step down from the role to do things right. “My eyes were opened,” he said to “Colbert”. “I think the most important thing is that we have to listen to the South Asians and Indians in this country when they talk about what they feel and how they feel about character and what their American experience is of it. “

27 celebrity wines: Drew Barrymores Pinot to Fergies Syrah (photos)

The latest status symbol for many stars is the opening (or purchase) of their own winery. But how do the wines actually stack? We looked at the latest reviews of celebrity vintages from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Ciccone 2005 Madonna Chardonnay (Leelanau Peninsula, Michigan) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points “This wine is as intense as its namesake, the singer Madonna,” wrote Wine Enthusiast in 2009. “It is no coincidence that it is produced by her father.”

Dave Matthews’ Dreaming Tree 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 82 points “This is a dry red wine with green pepper and oak that was made in large quantities in collaboration with the musician Dave Matthews,” wrote the website critic.

Dan Aykroyd Wines 2007 Chardonnay Discovery Series (Sonoma County) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points “Tart and jammy, with sour, one-dimensional flavors of pineapple, vanilla and butterscotch,” the website writes.

Jeff Gordon 2011 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 83 points “This is a thin, no-frills wine that gives peppers and asparagus in a sea of ​​green flavor,” the site’s critic writes.

Mike Ditka 2011 The Icon Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast rating: 85 points “Not overly structured, tough guys who like their wine will enjoy being easy to drink,” writes the Wine Enthusiast critic.

Bethenny Frankels Skinnygirl 2011 White (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points The self-help guru and former “real housewife” star was praised by Wine Enthusiast in 2014 for the “versatility and sympathy” of her white blend.

The train saves me San Francisco 2012 Calling All Angels Chardonnay (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 86 points The San Francisco-based roots rockers have a whole range of wines based on their songs (there’s also a little Sirah called Drops of Jupiter). “This wine is dry, with hints of vanilla and buttered toast,” wrote Wine Enthusiast’s review of the Chardonnay in 2014.

Fergies Ferguson Crest 2013 Viognier (Santa Ynez Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points “From pop music star Fergie, this wine shows delicious flavors of lime soda, red apple and honey,” the site’s critic writes.

Château de Tigné 2014 Gerard Depardieu Pinot Noir (Vin de France) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points “With its attractive aromas of red fruit, this is a light, perfumed wine,” wrote the site reviewer about the vintage of the French actor.

Mario Andrettis Andretti 2012 Montona Super Tuscan Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon-Sangiovese (Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 87 points The famous racing driver is a long-standing winemaker. “Dusty, chalky tannins and earth give this mix character,” wrote Wine Enthusiast.

Andrea Bocellis 2005 Terre di Sandro Sangiovese (Toscana)

Wine Enthusiast Rating: 88 points The red tuscan of the opera singer has “a gritty, earthy bouquet with background notes of black fruits, tobacco, spices and old leather”.

Stings Il Palagio 2012 sister Moon Red (Tuscany, Italy) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 88 points “The polished palate shows ripe red plums, tobacco and vanilla,” wrote Wine Enthusiast in 2017 about the latest Tuscan mix by the experienced British rock star.

Lorraine Braccos Bracco 2013 La Mont-Brach White (Collio) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 89 points “The tense, lively palate offers white peach, citrus peel, fennel and mineral,” the website writes about the white blend of the former “Sopranos” star.

Drew Barrymores Barrymore 2015 Pinot Grigio (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 89 points “Apple peel, squeezed lime, rain on cement, jicama, and aromas of Asian pears appear on the clear but rounded nose of this bottling by actress Drew Barrymore,” writes the website.

Francis Coppola 2014 Black Label Claret Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon Collection (California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points “This is a large, meaty wine that smells of smoke and black cherry and tastes full, fat and firm with tannins,” the website writes.

Fergies Ferguson Crest 2014 Private Reserve Syrah (Santa Ynez Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points “Candied blackberries and black currants meet lilac in the concentrated nose of this bottling by pop star Fergie and her father,” writes Wine Enthusiast.

TwentyFour by Charles Woodson 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon (Calistoga) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 90 points “This Cabernet is as intense and powerful as the cornerback of a hall of fame. It is ripe in dark cherry, vanilla and milk chocolate, the tannins are deliciously sweet,” wrote Wine Enthusiast in 2014 about the cab of the former NFL star.

John Lasseters Lasseter 2013 Chemin de Fer Red (Sonoma Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The critic of the magazine writes about the director’s wine “The Toy Story”: “Smoky, charred oak and spicy acid envelop lush blackberries, cherries and tar, with a lot of grip on the finish.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolies Château Miraval 2015 Rosé (Côtes de Provence) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The former Hollywood It couple bought the French property in 2011 in partnership with the Perrin family from Château Beaucastel in Châteauneuf-du-Pape – and the property declined reports of a sale in 2017 despite a divorce. Wine Enthusiast writes: “Fortunately, it is also a very fine wine that is perfectly balanced between crisp fruit and acidity.”

Villa San Juliette 2014 by Nigel Lythgoe Reserve Grenache (Paso Robles) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The critic of Wine Enthusiast raves about the new vintage of the judge “So you think you can dance”: “The palate is flowery, full-bodied and multi-layered.”

Jim Nantz ‘The Calling 2014 Fox Den Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley, California) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 91 points The experienced CBS athlete has been making wine with partner Peter Deutch for years, and Wine Enthusiast called this bottle “ripe and full-bodied”.

Drew Bledsoes Doubleback 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe planted his first vineyard in his native Washington in 2007 and received high praise for his taxi in 2013: “Seductive aromas of cassis, earth, spices, vanilla and flowers, followed by a structured palate.”

Casa Dumetz by Emilio Estevez 2014 Thompson Grenache (Santa Barbara County) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points “This bottling shows very fresh cherry juice and dried roses, and inviting splashes of Dr. Pepper, kola nut and sarsaparilla on the nose,” the website wrote in 2016. (The former Brat Packer sold the vineyard in 2016, according to the LA Times.)

Wayne Gretzky Estates 2012 No. 99 Icewine Cabernet Franc (Niagara Peninsula) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points “Medium cherry color with notes of raspberry jam, damp stone, mint and cherry,” says the website.

Sam Neills Two Paddocks 2015 The Pinot Noir (Central Otago, New Zealand) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 92 points “The 2015s by owner Sam Neill (yes, the actor) are a big step up from the 2014s,” writes the website reviewer.

Kyle MacLachlan is chased by Bear Cabernet Sauvignon 2012 (Columbia Valley, Washington) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 93 points “It ensures immediate appeal, but will only benefit from a certain amount of time in the basement,” writes the wine enthusiast critic about the latest “Twin Peaks” star.

Montage of Boz Scaggs’ Scaggs Vineyard 2008 G-S-M (Berg Veeder, Napa Valley) Wine Enthusiast Rating: 95 points Here’s a surprise from the R&B singer-songwriter: A rave by Wine Enthusiast in 2011 for his “extraordinarily decadent mix of Mourvèdre, Grenache and Syrah, which is currently one of the best in California”.

