advertisement

In an interview with / Film, Hank Azaria said he would no longer be playing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in “The Simpsons” from now on.

The character has become a topic of discussion in recent years following a documentary, “The problem with Apu”, launched online. This documentary, directed by comedian / filmmaker Hari Kondabolu, explored both the admiration he felt for the character initially, but how it has changed over the years to be a sign of racism and insidious stereotypes, to a point where he became critical of the character. .

Meanwhile, “The Simpsons” has been trying for some time to approach the documentary and the conversations around it. Hank Azaria, as recently as last year, said he was ready to step down from the character in an interview with Stephen Colbert. However, Azaria has now confirmed that he no longer expresses the character.

“All we know is that I won’t be making the voice anymore, unless there is a way to get it across or something,” said Azaria / Film. “What they’re going to do with the character is their call. It’s up to them and they haven’t settled it yet. All we’ve agreed is that I won’t voice. “

advertisement

According to Azaria’s statement, it may be that Apu is voiced by an Indian actor or that the character himself is simply removed. So far, Al Jean – the showrunner for “ The Simpsons ” – has yet to comment publicly on Azaria’s statement, and there has been no official confirmation of the show itself.

That being said, it seems to be a long time coming, as Apu and “ The Simpsons ” themselves quickly become obsolete at a time when people’s tastes, values ​​and tolerances have changed over the next three decades. the start of the show.

.

advertisement