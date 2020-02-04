advertisement

With around 30 NHL games in the regular season, the pressure increases and every point counts. Here’s a deep look into the Western Conference playoff race.

The NHL all-star break is over and over, which means that the intensity of each game increases as the overall rating becomes more fluid than ever. The teams are pushing to establish themselves in the ranking, while the managing directors weigh up what their decisions on the NHL trading date will look like.

The Central Division is more established: the reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues is at the top, and the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars fight for second place. It is the Pacific Division that is highly unpredictable and is constantly changing.

advertisement

The Vancouver Canucks are number one right now, but we’ll see if it stays that way, especially if the glowing Edmonton Oilers are after them. Which teams will remain competitive and which will eventually disappear? Here’s a deep look at the close playoff race at the Western Conference.

The untouchables

These are the teams that will protect the playoffs from an incredible breakdown. These teams include the St. Louis Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks. With just six points between the first and fifth teams in the Pacific division, it is simply too unpredictable to say which other Pacific teams are guaranteed a place.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues is arguably the roundest team in the entire league. Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen’s goal was great, their defensive depth and talent are undisputed, and their storm depth is one of the best in the NHL. They have been so good with Vladimir Tarasenko all season and when he comes back (he is expected to be back in late April) they will be even more dangerous. This team is ready to be a legitimate threat to master repetition.

Colorado Avalanche

After making some major storm depth improvements in the off-season, the Colorado Avalanche has become one of the league’s most dangerous offensive teams. This team was led by Nathan MacKinnon and anchored by a tandem of Philip Grubauer and Pavel Francouz. The team is first in the league in terms of goals per game (3.6) and that is due to their offensive talent for both the strikers and the defense. (Cale Makar for the calder?)

Dallas Stars

While the addition of Joe Pavelski didn’t increase offensive numbers as Jim Nill intended, Ben Bishop’s vezina-worthy season was definitely a big help. The team’s .921 savings thanks to Bishop and Anton Khudobin is the best in the NHL. Good goalkeepers win championships and the stars have two of the top 5 goalkeepers in the league.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks season has shaken the ice hockey world. We knew they had promising young talents, but it was not to be expected to head the Pacific division in February. Quinn Hughes was better than announced and Jacob Markstrom took this team on its back. If this team doesn’t completely fall apart in their last 29 games, they’ll make it into the postseason for the first time in five years.

advertisement