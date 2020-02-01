advertisement

With around 30 games in the regular NHL season, the intensity increases. Here’s a deep look at the tight playoff race at the Eastern Conference.

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is an ever-changing backdrop in which teams compete against each other to achieve a higher position in the overall ranking. Four teams are currently battling for two wildcard slots and three of them have 61 points. It is the most exciting race in the NHL.

In early February, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers are at an impasse. In the meantime, the Columbus Blue Jackets sit one point higher, only one point separates them. Here’s a deep look at the competition teams and whether they’re staying in the race or slowly falling off the car.

The untouchables

These are the teams built for the playoffs that prevent a wonderful breakdown. In the Metropolitan Division, the two teams are the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the Atlantic Division, the teams are the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals were the best team in the league and Alexander Ovechkin seems to have discovered another goal for himself. This team is well rounded and ready to make a little noise in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins not only managed to navigate through their devastating injuries. They were one of the best teams in the league without Sidney Crosby, and both Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel missed some action. Since the stars are back in the team, they definitely don’t miss the postseason.

Boston Bruins

With 72 points, the Bruins were the second best team in the entire league and appear to be ready to free themselves after last year’s defeat in the Stanley Cup final. You have the best line in ice hockey and David Pastrnak has established himself as the top scorer in the league.

Tampa Bay Blitz

The Lightning started the season rocking, but their stars found their groove and they’ve been one of the hottest teams in the league lately, including a 10-game winning streak. Tampa have set a 14-2-1 record in their last 17 games. They were fine.

