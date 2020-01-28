advertisement

It seems that nothing in life will be free, and it is not surprising that the payment process has become a huge fascination for technology companies around the world. The self-checkout first checked the feathers when the cashiers resisted the idea of ​​creating a system that did not require human interaction. But then came tech companies like Apple and Google, which allowed customers to leave their wallets behind and buy their goods with just a tap or a tap.

But all of that is pale compared to Amazon’s latest effort: hand scanning. Yes, the technology giant is looking for a hand-based payment system. This would display credit cards or account information associated with our palms, which means all we have to do is reach out, scan it, and hope our account balance is sufficient to go through to see the transaction.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon will also try to sell the kiosks in cash to other companies that deal with regular customers (think of coffee shops, fast food restaurants and local restaurants). This allows customers to pay with their handprints, with the terminals linking their handscans to a credit or debit card.

For the first time in 2018, Amazon applied for a patent for a “contactless biometric identification system” that “contains a handheld scanner that takes pictures of the palm of a user. Images taken for the first time with light of a first polarization show surface properties like wrinkles in the palm, while images taken for the second time with light of a second polarization show deeper properties like veins. ”

The publication states: “Amazon imagines that customers will first use the terminals to link their debit or credit card information with their hands. Customers may insert cards into a terminal and then have the terminal scanned by their hands. From then on, all they had to do was hand over the terminal to pay at a participating retailer. ”

The news first came back in September 2019 when the New York Post reported a hand-scan checkout system to be launched in Amazon stores like Whole Foods. According to Swiss Post, the scan system would reduce checkout time to just 300 milliseconds.

It is certainly an interesting concept, if not one, that could make cashiers angry around the world, as human jobs are always being taken over by the latest technology. But when implementing self-service checkouts in grocery stores is a problem, customers are more than willing to forego human interaction and find alternative payment methods if that leads to a faster and more efficient process. Amazon’s ambition to make money is still in its infancy and it will take some time before such desires become a reality.

advertisement