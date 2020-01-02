advertisement

Quinn Roux’s hopes of returning to the Irish side at the start of the Six Nations have been dashed. The 29-year-old had to undergo surgery because of a hand injury.

The striker, who won the last of his twelve caps against Wales last March, was keen to take part in the World Cup after playing in six nations against Italy, Scotland and England but not making the cut.

Connacht trainer Andy Friend said the way Roux channeled his disappointment into major provincial shows was a role model for everyone, and he was thrilled when the South African was called to Andy Farrell’s first Irish meeting.

However, Roux suffered a hand injury on his 100th appearance for Connacht against Münster before Christmas. Surgery was required so that he could not return to training until February.

This is a revolving door, it just goes on. We lose one in Quinn, but we win one in Gavin [Thornbury]

A friend said it was a disappointing blow for the player and also for Connacht’s team, who was injured as they prepared for a scary RDS trip to face Leinster a thread on Saturday.

boost

Connacht gets a boost, and Gavin Thornbury Castle is just returning when Roux is spellbound on the sidelines.

“It’s a revolving door, it just keeps going. We lose one in Quinn, but we win one in Gavin. But we thank Gavin for playing faster than expected when he returned,” Friend said.

“We had this with Tiernan O’Halloran and also with Paddy McAllister. We thank these men and our medical staff. They are under such pressure and our athletic performance staff has to throw these guys out again.”

Having Thornbury back in the competition is a timely improvement for Connacht, who only had 22 older players trained this week for injuries, illness and player management. The former Leinster Academy player is likely to move directly to the squad to face his former team over the weekend, where his lineout skills will be critical.

Lineout steals

Although the 26-year-old was on the sick list for two months due to an elbow injury, he continues to lead the league with five of his four games. Freund believes that his talent will be important in a place where Connacht has never won.

“Gavin is brilliant, he was brilliant. You can forget that, but when Gav contorted his elbow, Joe Maksymiw came in and started stealing lineouts. He stole three brilliant lineouts against Münster and recently again against Ulster.

It would be a great way to start the new year if we could wear a blue scalp there on Saturday

“Ultan Dillane and Quinn Roux did it too. This lineout defense is currently putting pressure on opponents and it is not easy to win a ball if you are an opponent against Connacht.

“This is a great test. Leinster was phenomenal this year and it doesn’t matter which 23 the jerseys wear – they’re still pretty darn good. I don’t think we beat them at the RDS before, so this is a big challenge for us.

“Ideally, it would be great if we could start the new year on Saturday with a blue scalp.”

