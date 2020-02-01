advertisement

The first trailer for “Fast and Furious 9”, AKA “F9”, is finally down and we will go into the only essential thing in a moment: HAN IS BACK FROM THE DEAD.

How is he doing again We do not know it! Does it make sense? We have no idea! What we do know is that it’s objectively great news.

For those of you scratching your head because of all this, Han Leu (played by Sung Kang) appears to have been killed in “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” in late 2006, the third film released in the saga “Fast and Furious” was when he collided with another car and his vehicle exploded during a chase. However, the character was so popular that he was brought back for “Fast and Furious” 4, 5 and 6, all of which take place before “Tokyo Drift”, and fans were able to spend more time with Han and see how he suited Dominic’s torettos #Family.

In the Stinger for “Fast 6” we found out that Hans’ death in “Tokyo Drift” (as far as known) was actually a revenge murder by the international criminal Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Deckard then spent “Fast and Furious 7” taking out the other members of “#Family” until he was arrested and put in a Supermax prison. But then Shaw was recruited into the #Family for “F8 of the Furious” in a move that sharply separated fans from one another.

Before “F8” came out, the people who opposed the transformation of Hans Mörder into a good had joined forces through #JusticeForHan social media efforts. And it looks like their calls have been answered because the new trailer specifically promises “justice”. Hell yes.

Of course it matters how he survived. However, we expect director Justin Lin, who created the character and directed Kang in all of his previous appearances in “Fast and Furious,” will explain this when the film comes out. In the meantime, have fun with this chic character poster:

The trailer begins with Vin Diesel’s character Dom hanging around with his son. His mother, played by Michelle Rodriguez, gives him a chain that clearly gives Dom a sentimental value.

Later in the trailer, the story catches up with Dom – someone with whom he has had problems in the past appears unexpectedly. This person, who the gang calls assassins and performers, is played by none other than John Cena. Then we find out that it is Dom’s brother.

And … Charlize Theron is back too.

Justin Lin returns to his franchise, which he transformed into a billion-dollar giant after skipping the seventh and eighth tranches. Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster Helen Mirren and Tyrese Gibson are also returning. Together with Cena, Michael Rooker also joined the cast.

The “Fast & Furious” franchise can easily be dismissed as big, silly or even bad – but it is definitely fantastic. The distinction may seem nebulous, but measuring the success or failure of each film has less to do with whether you believe what is happening or not on screen, than what is happening is unsettling your mind, confusing your expectations, or Showed you something so absurd that you have to admire it. “Ironically, the series started as a more banal version of Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller about bank robber surfing,” Point Break “. But it has gone so far beyond the parameters that seemed ridiculous in 1991 that it is impossible to rate them on a scale from zero to 60 – the first number is the quiescent vibration of Vin Diesel’s throaty baritone, and the second one Extent of Dwayne Johnson’s biceps.

9. “Fast & Furious” (2009)

When “Tokyo Drift” in 2006 was convinced that Universal was sitting on a largely undeveloped gold mine, the studio hired director Justin Lin again and united the original cast for a real relaunch. Unfortunately, practically every new decision feels like a solution to problems that were treated with much more nuances in later films, especially when Brian, Dominic, and the rest of Toretto’s outlaw crew were brought back together. In the meantime, a long finale that takes place entirely in a cheap, fake, CGI-optimized underground tunnel deprives the film of the palpability and vitality that made Lin’s first “Fast and Furious” effort a wild pleasure. Universal pictures

8. “2 Fast 2 Furious” (2003)

Despite the introduction of Tire’s stupid, charismatic pal Roman Pierce and, to a lesser extent, Ludacris’ Tej Parker, John Singleton’s successor to the original film is largely a fool on wheels. Attempts to recreate another undercover cop scenario with Brian O’Conner show both the characters’ continued stupidity and franchise partner’s despair, while Eva Mendes herself, as Cole Hauser’s extremely bad impersonator, gets out of hand by Robert De Niro as Argentine drug lord Carter Verone feels telegraphed from another film in the series. Universal pictures

7. “The fate of the angry” (2017)

With a lot of money, but shortly before the bankruptcy for new ideas, F. Gary Gray set up a handsome, reasonably operational eighth episode, in which a few respected opponents (Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren) were seen, but probably the stupidest twist in the history of modern film. No character has ever been as committed to loyalty as Dominic Toretto. So when he is blackmailed into betraying his former friends and colleagues, every second feels more absurd than the previous one. It shows the stupidest car action in the series – but to be fair, Dwayne Johnson beats a torpedo. “Fate” also reveals the series’ central “family theme” by making Jason Statham’s Shaw an ally who murdered a crew member in an earlier film without ever worrying about it. Universal pictures

6. “Fasting and the Angry” (2001)

Rob Cohen’s chic, comparatively realistic original, which is a transparent staging of “Point Break” in the world of illegal street racing, might not have been able to foresee the wild and unlikely places this franchise eventually developed. But Cohen lacks Kathryn Bigelow both as a filmmaker and storyteller. She immediately uses dated CGI to “increase” the intensity of the car-related actions while reducing the cat-and-mouse dynamics between undercover policeman Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and diminishing enigmatic hijacker Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) to an unconvincing macho attitude. Universal pictures

5. “Furious 7” (2015)

In a gigantic retcon from “Tokyo Drift” – including the most controversial piece of franchise mythology, the death of Han (Sung Kang) – James Wan relies on a correspondingly ridiculous action, including air-launching sports cars over Azerbaijan and jumping off a Lamborghini from an Abu Dhabis skyscraper as Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw expands the series’s Rogues gallery. He is a sibling of a former opponent who later becomes a colleague after too much controversy. Without accusing the filmmakers, Paul Walker’s death takes a bittersweet look at the adventures on the screen when Brian’s departure turns away from the core elements that made the series popular at first, and much less from the original actors who followed the aftermath of the Films have been overshadowed by Statham and Dwayne Johnson. Universal pictures

4. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019)

“Hobbs & Shaw” undeniably proves that this series does not need Vin Diesel, and immediately enchants by taking the dynamics of the two main characters with their charisma, which works over time, in a story with a firm tongue. In what may be the best action film that Michael Bay has never made – because Bay would never make fun of it – director David Leitch puts one muscular, inventive action scene after another after his muscular protagonists in Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie Shaw uses Idris Elba’s smoldering screen presence as a kind of human transformer. In the meantime, he explores the fixation of the franchise on family ties with funny, surprisingly effective humanity. Also read: “Hobbs & Shaw” film review: Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham overdo it with rage Universal pictures

3. “Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

Encouraged by the creative and commercial success of “Fast Five”, Lin and Morgan become bigger and more comprehensive with the next film, which has led Michelle Rodriguez ‘Letty – previously considered dead – to amnesia and create a highly unlikely conspiracy in which shady government organizations A team of scruffy, car-possessed criminals who investigate and arrest notorious thieves and terrorists, often in exchange for amnesty or forgiveness for criminal misconduct. Great action with the vehicle reinforces this episode – especially when Letty drives a tank! – but it’s the increasingly confused improbabilities of the series that keep this film just below its top entries. Universal pictures

2. “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006)

Without the involvement of the franchise’s two main stars, Justin Lin’s first contribution to the franchise business was not only based on the brilliant energy of his two predecessors, but also dealt with more sophisticated ideas about street racing and car culture after moving to Japan. Lin accidentally destroyed the franchise’s chronology in one fell swoop – a choice whose reverberation is still felt – but he also codified many of the franchise’s future core elements, not just in terms of cars, crime, and thrills, but also one Emphasize multi-ethnic cast and carry out the action anywhere in the world where it is most interesting to explore. Universal pictures

1. “Fast Five” (2011)

By giving up the pretext of street racing from the previous films and dealing with international intrigues in a more general and four-quadrant-friendly manner, Lin becomes the best film in the series. Adding “Franchise Viagra” Dwayne Johnson helps improve the franchise’s beefcake ratio, but longtime “Fast and Furious” screenwriter Chris Morgan plays with human moments that bounce well off soapy melodramas while still having one with testosterone provides action that is either driven by ambition to practically execute sequences or the overdue financial resources to make it look like this. Universal pictures

