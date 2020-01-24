advertisement

The first release of classic Hamptons-inspired townhouses in the Newport bayside community is underway.

Newport is a joint development with Stockland and less than 40 km from Brisbane’s business district. It is one of the most sought after suburbs of the Redcliffe Peninsula.

In a recent survey conducted by REA, it was one of the three most wanted suburbs for new homes in Queensland.

Shoppers are lured to the waterfront parks, outdoor restaurants, golf courses, and the bay, which is near the settlement.

Each two-story house offers plenty of space for singles, couples and families and offers open living and dining outdoors.

To appeal to buyers looking for a retreat for their parents, a separate master suite has been set up on the ground floor, which can also be used as a guest room or as a flexible space for a growing family.

On the top floor, Porter Davis designers strategically arranged three large bedrooms to ensure that each uses natural light and views.

Grant Whinnett, State Manager at Porter Davis Homes, Queensland, said: “When it comes to affordable luxury, these Haven townhouses really live up to expectations.

“We continue to see an increase in requests from buyers looking for more affordable, friendlier residences that have the quality and style of a Porter Davis design.

“Investing in Newport is an attractive option for all buyers. We expect these townhouses to sell quickly. “

As a complement to the suburb on the bay, each residence offers a timeless Hamptons design inside and out with high-quality furnishings and a facade inspired by Hamptons.

Porter Davis’ senior interior designer in Queensland, Janelle Miles, described the style as perfect to highlight all of Queensland’s best features. “Hampton’s style is as classic as it is elegant. In a subtropical climate like Queensland, light and classic, the resort styles are still very popular and are expected to prove their worth over years. “

Pauline Barton, regional manager of Stockland Queensland, said the three- and four-bedroom townhouses are not far from schools, childcare services, hospitals and efficient public transportation. This makes the turnkey townhouses perfect for young families and downsizers who are looking for low-maintenance accommodation and a networked lifestyle.

“Although we are not officially on the market, we have had several inquiries about the latest version of Newport Townhome – evidence of the demand for a low-maintenance, well-located home in a coveted waterfront suburb,” she said.

The row houses “Lock-up and-go” enable the downsizers to set off immediately, regardless of whether they go to the beach or jump off during the holidays.

The city apartments also have no corporate fees, so that residents do not have any additional costs after settlement.

The townhouses can now be bought. An exhibition kitchen is available to view the Stockland Newport sales and information center.

Construction has started and is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

