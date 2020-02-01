advertisement

The family of a former Calgary woman who lost her life in Hamilton, Ont., Say the footage recently released by Holly Ellsworth-Clark since the last day she was seen is “encouraging.”

“Obviously, she’s able to take care of herself and seeing her there, that gave us some encouragement,” said Dave Clark, Ellsworth-Clark’s father, who has been in Hamilton assisting in his daughter’s search efforts for almost three weeks.

Hamilton Police released a video of Ellsworth-Clark, 27, walking in the rain on a Hamilton street. She is seen wearing a trash bag like a stunning raincoat and holds a second garbage bag behind her back that appears to be full.

The video, recorded around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 11, are footage of security cameras from a private residence presented to the Ellsworth-Clark search team as a tip. Her parents were able to identify the woman in the video as their daughter.

The footage is Ellsworth-Clark’s now confirmed recent appearance, which has been missing since January 11th.

Friends and family are searching for Hamilton’s lost wife, Holly Ellsworth-Clark, who was born and raised in Calgary and won three gold medals competing nationally as a wrestling athlete for the University of Calgary Dinos.

Supplied /

Calgary

Earlier reports said Ellsworth-Clark was not dressed for the weather when she was last seen leaving her residence in Hamilton. But Clark says she brought a smile on his face to see his daughter wearing a garbage bag to shield himself from the rain, something he says he has seen him do before.

“It’s encouraging to see you at least get out of the rain,” Clark said. “Making a poncho of a trash bag is something we’ve done before, at the (Calgary) Folk Festival and places like that.”

A former champion musician and wrestler with the University of Calgary Dinos, Ellsworth-Clark had lived in Calgary most of her life, but recently relocated to Ontario in 2018 to pursue a career in music.

Before her disappearance, Clark left an emotional voice message to her parents pleading for help to return home to Calgary, telling them that two men had been following her through the woods all night.

Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

supply

Ellsworth-Clark’s friends and family have been researching the land and hanging posters in Hamilton and surrounding areas in hopes of finding the missing woman.

Police are asking Hamilton residents to review their security cameras or camera footage for any videos that may help find Ellsworth-Clark.

“It’s really hard work looking for a tape for a while,” Clark said. “All these people who have left their time watching ribbons for us, we really appreciate it.”

Anyone with information about Holly Ellsworth-Clark can contact the family by emailing her at holholhhome2020@gmail.com or by calling Hamilton police at 905-546-4925.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

