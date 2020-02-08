advertisement

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton say they are looking for two suspects after a dog was shot in the east end of town Friday evening.

They say it happened around 9:00 p.m. when a homeowner in the area of ​​Brampton Road and Dunn Avenue allowed his German Sheppard to exit the front door as two young men approached the residence.

Investigators say one of the men fired a shotgun and shot the dog, who was rushed to a vet and is expected to survive.

advertisement

They say the shooter was also confronted by a female from the residence and pointed a gun at her before he and the other suspect fled on foot.

Police say they believe it was a targeted shooting, and are asking anyone who has witnessed to contact them.

They are also asking area residents to check their home security cameras for possible surveillance evidence.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

advertisement