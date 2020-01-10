advertisement

In recent weeks, fires have erupted in large areas of Australia causing widespread devastation.

More than a billion animals are believed to have been killed, while thousands have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Athletes and women from around the world have already come to the aid of victims in an attempt to help Australian pirate Shane Wren auction his green hat and Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Roger Federer are tennis stars. to raise funds for the pre-Australian Open Exhibition Meeting.

Warne’s bright green sells for over AUD $ 1 million for a bushfire fundraiser

Formula One world champion Hamilton has now pledged his support.

Hamilton posted a video of the couple rescuing Koala on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: “I am deeply saddened to know that more than one billion animals in Australia have died through painful death, no way out, nor is it their fault.

“My love for animals is not a secret, and I can’t help but grieve for the unprotected animals who think they have died so far, prompting certain types of destruction.

Federer, Serena titled Aussie bushfire charity meeting

“I am lucky enough to visit Australia so often and I know how beautiful this country is. Continue to fight in Australia. I have spent some time with the people of Australia who are working on this. with admiration for everything they did.

“I ask you to join me in thinking about the impact we have on our planet. Let us work together to make small changes and encourage our family and friends to do the same so we can help change the direction we go. .

“I donate $ 500K to support @wireswildliferescue @ wwf_australia and Rural Fire Services. If you are able and do not already have one, you can also make a donation. ”

