Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday that a filmed film version of its award-winning musical “Hamilton” with Disney’s original Broadway cast would be released in October 2021.
“Hamilton”, which was shot on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater in June 2016 with 11 Tony Awards, will be released on October 15, 2021.
Miranda produces with Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail. Kail was also the director of stage production and film, which the studio described as a leap forward in the art of “live capture” in order to make the stage show tangible.
The filmed version of “Hamilton” shows the Tony winner cast, to which Miranda as Alexander Hamilton belongs, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos. The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, James Harcourt from Sydney, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.
Disney, which starred Miranda in her first major role with Mary Poppins Returns in 2018, made a coup by securing the rights to one of the greatest Broadway hits of late. Rival Warner Bros. releases a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical “In the Heights”, which will hit theaters on June 26.
“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and Hamilton was celebrated as an amazing work of art for a reason. Anyone who has seen the original cast will never forget this unique experience, ”said Robert A. Iger, Disney Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “And we’re excited to have the opportunity to share this Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”
“I fell in love with musical storytelling when I grew up with the legendary collaborations of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Disney -” The Little Mermaid “,” Beauty and the Beast “,” Aladdin “- said Miranda in a statement , “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail was able to capture in this film version of” Hamilton “- a live theater experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original one to life To make “Hamilton “’s Broadway Society accessible to as large an audience as possible.”
Kail added: “We are thrilled that fans of the show and new viewers all over the world are experiencing how it was on stage – and in the audience when we wanted to shoot this in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway give equal space to what this film can offer. “
