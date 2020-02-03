advertisement

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday that a filmed film version of its award-winning musical “Hamilton” with Disney’s original Broadway cast would be released in October 2021.

“Hamilton”, which was shot on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater in June 2016 with 11 Tony Awards, will be released on October 15, 2021.

Miranda produces with Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail. Kail was also the director of stage production and film, which the studio described as a leap forward in the art of “live capture” in order to make the stage show tangible.

The filmed version of “Hamilton” shows the Tony winner cast, to which Miranda as Alexander Hamilton belongs, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Okieriete Onaodowan and Anthony Ramos. The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, James Harcourt from Sydney, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.

Disney, which starred Miranda in her first major role with Mary Poppins Returns in 2018, made a coup by securing the rights to one of the greatest Broadway hits of late. Rival Warner Bros. releases a film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical “In the Heights”, which will hit theaters on June 26.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and Hamilton was celebrated as an amazing work of art for a reason. Anyone who has seen the original cast will never forget this unique experience, ”said Robert A. Iger, Disney Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “And we’re excited to have the opportunity to share this Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

“I fell in love with musical storytelling when I grew up with the legendary collaborations of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Disney -” The Little Mermaid “,” Beauty and the Beast “,” Aladdin “- said Miranda in a statement , “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail was able to capture in this film version of” Hamilton “- a live theater experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original one to life To make “Hamilton “’s Broadway Society accessible to as large an audience as possible.”

Kail added: “We are thrilled that fans of the show and new viewers all over the world are experiencing how it was on stage – and in the audience when we wanted to shoot this in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway give equal space to what this film can offer. “

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With the original Broadway cast.

Filmed on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater.

In a theater near you.

October 15, 2021. # Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3

– Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

17 Great Broadway Musicals of All Time, From “Hamilton” to “The Lion King” (Photos)



17. “Rent” (original production)

Opening: April 29, 1996

Closed: September 7th, 2008

Gross: $ 274.2 million

16. “The producers”

Opening: April 19, 2001

Closed: April 22, 2007

Gross: $ 288.4 million

15. “Mary Poppins”

Opening: November 16, 2006

Closed: March 3rd, 2013

Gross: $ 294.6 million

14. “Miss Saigon” (original production)

Opening: April 11, 1991

Closed: January 28, 2001

Gross: $ 298.7 million

13. “Kinky boots”

Open: April 4, 2013

Closed: April 7, 2019

Previously gross: USD 319.0 million

12. “Les Misérables” (original production)

Opening: March 12, 1987

Closed: May 18th, 2003

Gross: $ 406.3 million

11. “Cats” (original production)

Opening: October 7, 1982

Closed: September 10, 2000

Gross: $ 407.7 million

10. “Beauty and the Beast”

Opening: April 18, 1994

Closed: July 29, 2007

Gross: $ 429.2 million

9. “Aladdin”

Opening: March 20, 2014

Closed: Still running

Gross to date: $ 449.8 million

8. “Jersey Boys”

Open: November 6, 2005

Closed: January 15th, 2017

Gross: $ 558.4 million

7. “Hamilton”

Open: August 6, 2015

Closed: Still running

Gross to date: $ 622.4 million

6. “Mamma Mia!”

Opening: October 18, 2001

Closed: September 12th, 2015

Gross: $ 624.4 million

5. “The Book of Mormon”

Open: March 24, 2011

Closed: Still running

Previously gross: USD 649.0 million

4. “Chicago” (revival)

Opening: November 14, 1996

Closed: Still running

Gross: $ 674.6 million

3. “The Phantom of the Opera”

Opening: January 26, 1988

Closed: Still running

So far gross: $ 1.2 billion

2. “Wicked”

Opening: October 30, 2003

Closed: Still running

Gross: $ 1.4 billion

1. “The Lion King”

Opening: November 13, 1997

Closed: Still running

So far gross: $ 1.7 billion

A ranking of the greatest hits on the Great White Way as of December 30, 2019 (according to The Broadway League)

