The 2020/2021 season of touring music on Broadway Across Canada will include Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton which became an instant hit when it opened off Broadway in 2015. After a sold-out run, he is transferred to Broadway where sales of tickets were among the best- ever for a musical.

At the Tony Awards 2016, Hamilton won 11 awards, including best musician, and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama 2016.

Through a musical score that builds on hip-hop, jazz, R&B plus old-fashioned Broadway-style production numbers, Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers.

The show has won over audiences and critics simultaneously wherever it has played, which will now include Calgary at the Jubilee Auditorium from August 17 through September 12, 2021.

To kick off the 2020/2021 season, Broadway Across Canada is bringing the production of the 50th Anniversary Season of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar, which will play at Jubilee November 3 through November 8, 2020. This is everything new revival that was first staged at Regent’s Open Park Theater in London to bring crowds back. This stunning re-imagining of the Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

In January 2021, Broadway Across Canada will present Anastasia, the lush, romantic story of a young woman who may simply have been the last of Russia’s ruling dynasty. The story follows the new Anastasia from the entrenched Russian empire to the fascination of Paris in the 1920s. Followed by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anastasia enlists the help of a brave and courageous former aristocrat who is reconciled. help her find her true identity. Anastasia Runs to the Jubilee, January 5-10.

Jesus Christ Superstar, Anastasia and Hamilton make up the three-show package, and season subscribers have the first choice of tickets for an extra show, which is the return of Canadian hit music Come From Away. She played in sold-out homes in her initial race in Calgary this past March.

Three-show ticket packages start at $ 185 and are now available online for subscriber renewals on BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or by phone at 1-866-532-7469. Season ticket packages will be available for new subscribers starting January 23.

The current Broadway Across Canada series ends when Dear Evan Hansen plays at the Jubilee from February 18th to 23rd.

