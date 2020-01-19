advertisement

Halsey’s new album “You Should Be Sad” and “RITMO” by Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin officially made it into the top 25 mediabase pop radio airplay charts this week.

“You should be sad”, which was at # 45 below last week’s chart, shows this week’s listing at # 24. Single “Manic” hit 2,996 spins between January 12th and 18th, beating last week for 2,429 games.

“RITMO”, which received 2,699 spins (+434), climbs three places to # 25.

– When “You should be sad” and “RITMO” reached the top 25, the songs by Jonas Brothers and Trevor Daniel made it into the top 30.

Although Jonas Brothers only arrives on the sixth day of the persecution week, he climbs into the table in 29th place. 2,016 tracking periods were played.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” rose to 30th place in seven places based on his 1,613 games (+588).

