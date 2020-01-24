advertisement

The last US album race delivers a split-chart scenario. Halsey’s “Manic” wins the sales race, while Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered by” rules the entire consumer struggle.

According to the Hits Daily Double, Halsey’s “Manic” sold an impressive 173,000 US copies from January 17-23. The sum is convincingly the best number of the week.

With units from the sale of titles and streams, the album achieved a consumption of 233,000 in the first week. This is the second most important number of the week behind the 275,000 published by “Music To Be Murdered By”.

However, the Eminem album provided a much greater boost in track activity. Album sales rose to 121,000, the second most important amount of the week.

Next Sunday, Billboard’s numbers may differ slightly from those reported by hits. However, the core results should be the same: “Manic” should be number 1 for sales and number 2 overall, while “Music To Be Murdered By” should be in reverse order.

