THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Singer Halsey and presenter Jimmy Fallon will play “Google Translate Songs” on January 22, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

Halsey is the main guest in the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The extremely popular artist accompanies moderator Jimmy Fallon for an interview and a game with “Google Translate Songs”. The appearance supports Halsey’s new album “Manic”, which was released last Friday. At the time of going to press, the album was trending for a Top 3 (if not Top 2) debut on the Billboard 200.

In addition to Halsey, there are appearances by Leslie Jones and Claire Saffitz. Jones appears during the monologue and for chatting, while Saffitz offers a cooking demo.

The episode will air on Wednesday evening at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT on NBC. First photos follow:

