The latest development blog from 343 contained some interesting details about Forge mode and other features of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Here are the patch notes for the latest update from Halo: The Master Chief Collection:

NEW FEATURES & CONTENT

For more details on the “New Features and Contents” elements, see the “Design Update” section below for rotating playlists, featured content, and events for February.

Selected playlists in Match Composer

New nameplates for future events

New matchmaking content

Accessibility FIXES

PC ONLY

Fixed an issue where pressing the spacebar would search for a player while typing a gamertag in the Find Player prompt.

GLOBAL

Fixed issues where Narrator & Xbox Game Transcription popup messages were not reading properly.

The prompts for the bugs buttons were not read correctly by Narrator & Xbox Game Transcription.

Fixed an issue where Narrator & Xbox Game Transcription screen text wasn’t reading properly.

GENERAL FIXES

XBOX ONLY

Fixed an issue where the main menu would not display the first time it was launched after passing the title screen.

GLOBAL

A rare crash related to player stats and leaderboards has been fixed.

Reduces some excessive diagnostic reports to improve performance.

Improved player reports on dedicated servers when potential anti-fraud violations are identified.

PLAYLIST UPDATE

SOCIAL 1V1

Removed Magnum secondary from Halo: Reach head-to-head based on community feedback.

SOCIAL 4V4

The Team Slayer option has been replaced by “Precision Slayer” and “Auto Slayer”.

Precision Slayer includes weapon launches from DMR, BR or Magnum.

Auto Slayer includes weapon launches from AR, SMG and Halo 4 launches.

Filmed in the featured Halo: CE anniversary category for Halo: Reach, which includes cards and game settings that emulate Halo: CE.

SOCIAL 8V8

The mountain movement timer has been reduced from 120 to 90 seconds and the score has been reduced from 250 to 200.

Areas replaced by areas with 3 plots on the storm.

Filmed in the experimental AR start category with AR start versions of all core halo: Reach 8v8 card and game variants.

A screenshot showed us the first look at Forge mode on the PC. The forge mode is Halo’s own card designer in the game.

According to the blog, content created in Forge mode can be used by all users on all platforms.

“If you don’t know, the user-generated content (UGC) ecosystem, like custom maps and game variations, is used across platforms. This means that content created on any platform can be used by anyone. “

This is an exciting detail as there are some great Forge developers for Halo in the Xbox and PC community.

There are also some February events where players can earn custom name badges.

Black History Month Event – February 1–29

Players can earn the BHM nameplate by starting MCC in February. This type plate is issued once a week. it will not be unlocked immediately.

Winter emergency event – February 5th – 18th

Players can earn these two new nameplates between February 5th and 18th by completing games in the “Winter Contingency” category. These type plates are issued once a week. You will not be unlocked immediately.

Valentine’s Day – February 12-18

Players can earn the “Put a Ring On It” nameplate during Valentine’s Week by completing 10 matches in any 2v2 playlist (ranked or social) or in double Firefight games that go live on February 12th. This type plate is issued once a week. it will not be unlocked immediately.

343 also said that they were “working to bring all of the remaining titles to the PC at the same time.”

It was then announced where they were with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Halo 2, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3 ODST and Halo 4.

For Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, they said: “Shortly after the break, we met Alpha and are making good progress with our beta candidate, which is largely what you will see in the upcoming flight.”

Time will tell if 343 can do all of this magic, but it sounds promising at least.

Comment below and let us know what you think, Halo fans. Are you excited?

