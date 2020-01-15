advertisement

Outgoing Secretary of State for Skills, John Halligan, criticized his Independent Alliance colleagues, Finian McGrath and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, for comments he described as ‘disloyal’ and ‘disappointing’.

Mr. McGrath, the outgoing Minister of State for Disability, said in an interview this week that Fianna Fáil would be able to lead the next government, while Kevin Boxer told Moran that he would run for election outside the Independent Alliance -Banner.

Mr. Halligan, who represents Waterford, said he was “disappointed” with Mr. McGrath’s comments.

“I think we are still members of the government and we should support the government while we are ministers. We are independent, but we should show a little loyalty and not point out that the largest opposition party could win.

“We are still ministers, so we should remain loyal. I think Fine Gael will win. “

Mr. Halligan said that he had always felt Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to be “direct and direct”.

He added: “On many occasions I spoke to him late at night and he always took my calls … I don’t know why Finian made these comments. I wouldn’t have said anything like that.

“I’m still a member of the government of Fianna Fáil. Why should I believe them?”

Mr. Halligan said he believed that the main problems in the elections would be stability and the economy, housing and health.

“One of the points I want to raise is that the Fianna Fáil party has left the economy in ruins. Housing construction is a serious problem, but a significant number of houses have been built. I think it will depend on independent and small parties again. ”

When Mr. Moran appeared in front of the Independent Alliance roof, Mr. Halligan said he was “very disappointed with Boxer”.

“I had spoken to Boxer and he gave no indication that he was disillusioned at all. I don’t know where he was. I don’t think it was fair for Allianz. He had no criticism of us at meetings. He probably did it for his own reasons, maybe to be elected, ”he said.

Mr. Halligan said he would promote outgoing Secretary of Transportation Shane Ross.

Mr. Halligan announced on Wednesday that he would not run in the parliamentary elections on February 8.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision. I’m 65 this weekend. I just burned out and that’s about the size. I felt like I had no appetite or fire in my stomach.

“I’m sure I would have won the seat, but it would have been unfair to the people in the constituency.”

He already had a job offer, but wanted to “relax” for a few weeks and spent some time in the laboratory that he set up in his house to study microbiology.

