Once upon a time in Hollywood there was a man named Brad. He was a popular hero in this tinsel town, but he never received the great honor that his colleagues Leo and Meryl, De Niro and Pacino received. His efforts were loved and respected, but often overshadowed by romance and beauty until one winter he received the golden statue with which he could rule the country.

Brad Pitt’s fairy tale film career reached a new high on Sunday when he won the best supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 92nd Academy Awards. It is not the first time that he has been awarded the greatest extravagance in the film industry. In 2014 he was awarded a trophy as producer of the best picture winner “12 Years a Slave”. The award that he has long earned as a really talented Thespian.

This season, he has the edge and won at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the British Academy Film Awards and now also at the Oscars. He gave us an epic “Titanic” joke on the globes and promised to add his SAG award to his tinder profile.

Pitt took home the first prize of the night. “Wow,” he said, “that’s really incredible.”

He got a little political, saying that the 45 seconds he had for his acceptance speech were 45 seconds longer than John Bolton had to speak against President Trump during the impeachment process. He thanked author / director Quentin Tarantino and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and told Leo that he would “ride your coattails every day”. Pitt called out to the stunt crews and added, “It was once in Hollywood, isn’t that the truth?” Pitt ended his speech by dedicating the victory to his children: “I adore you.”

Over the years, as fans have been engrossed in his sexiest man alive look and sensational love life (from ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow to ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie on the A list), Pitt has been creeping up one Ace character cast on resume. He was nominated for an Oscar for playing a socially conscious mentally ill (“12 Monkeys”), a backward-aging man (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) and an innovative baseball general manager (“Moneyball”), what exactly to him fits his roles as incomprehensible Irishman with two fists, anarchist soap seller, right-handed pirate, married assassin (twice), infamous outlaw, Greek warrior, tank commander of World War II, scaling Nazi hunter, restless astronaut, seductive vampire and death.

The Academy Awards often give the “Atta-Boy!” To an actor who has never won but has had a well-deserved career. – Right, like Pitt’s “Once upon a time” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio when he won the best actor for “The Revenant” four years ago. While it looks like Pitt has taken more Academy hardware home with him now he came and this time won a role that encompasses everything he can do so well.

In Quentin Tarantino’s historical fable from 1969, Pitt’s Cliff Booth is a steel stunt double for the fading television and film star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), but also the actor’s best friend, driver and all-round artisan. He’s a cool guy with a great body who’s just as good at fixing TV antennas, putting martial arts masters in his place, or dealing with the Manson family, all with a grin on his weathered face. However, as with so many roles by Pitt, a darkness can be seen under the suntanned exterior that adds so many layers to an apparently superficial personality.

Only Pitt and Tarantino know if the rumors in the movie are true that Cliff accidentally or intentionally (or even) harpooned his wife to death, and the audience has only a few seconds of screen time to determine and interpret an important character quality like it feels to him before the film gets extremely violent in the last 20 minutes. This is the moment when a relaxed, drugged cliff brings together enough – and Pitt comes alive in stunning fashion – to change the hideous story.

The end? From the film and a few murderous hippies, yes. From Pitt’s picture book trip? Barely. An Oscar win will likely result in more interesting roles and even bigger swings. Come on, he’s Brad Pitt. He can do what he wants and we will all live happily ever after – at least in our theater seats.

