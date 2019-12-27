advertisement

People with flu or flu symptoms currently make up half of all patients in hospital emergency rooms, as health officials believe this year’s winter flu season has peaked.

At least 18 people have died of flu or flu-related illnesses this flu season, which arrived four weeks earlier than last year.

Anne O’Connor, chief operations officer of the health service, said the emergency room is under pressure as the number of cars has increased by more than 11 percent compared to the previous year.

“We know that the flu comes early. , , We think the climax has come, ”O’Connor told reporters at an HSE press conference on Friday. However, the flu season is expected to continue for another five weeks.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the high number of flu patients in emergency rooms has put “significant pressure” on hospitals.

“We would hope that the flu levels in our country will drop in the coming weeks, but there is no doubt that this will put significant pressure on our healthcare system,” he said.

