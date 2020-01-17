advertisement

Pictures from the Youtube Investing Trucker account video.

VIDEO: Semi-driver logs 22 accidents on an icy ride from Chilliwack to Abbotsford

The “treacherous” morning had emergency crews trying to reach stranded executives

A semi-truck driver recorded three semi-truck accidents and 19 car accidents on a trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford on Highway 1. This was on the “treacherous” morning of January 15, as described by Abbotsford police at the time.

The driver provides a countdown update after each semi-truck accident he passes.

Emergency crews were trying to reach all vehicles stranded on the highway that morning, according to an Abbotsford police social media post.

The highway was closed around 7am by the Ministry of Transport due to extreme weather conditions. The western border road remained closed until 1pm, while the eastbound road did not reopen until 4pm.

