MELBOURNE, Australia – Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber held the Grand Slam trophies in the air, learning how to lower their heads when groups of high-level players start to lose in the first week of the majors.

Wimbledon champion Halep and Kerber, who won their breakthrough in Australia in 2016 and have won two Grand Slam titles since then, made a messy third round at the Australian Open to reach the second week.

Karolina Pliskova, who was here in the semifinals last year, and Belinda Bencic, who was in the semifinals at the US Open last year, suffered losses on Saturday, the day after 23-year-old major winner Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka left angry in the third round.

“Not at all. I don’t focus on other players, just on myself,” said Halep after their 6-1, 6-4 win against Yulia Putintseva in the Rod Laver Arena, the match in which Pliskova 7: 6 (4), 7: 7. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from rows 6 (3) to 30. “It doesn’t matter who wins, who loses, I just have to do my job if I step on the court.”

Kerber won 6-2, 6-7 (4) and 6-3 against Camila Giorgi. At a later press conference, she almost laughed when asked if the nervousness in the locker room was contagious when the best players left.

“Every game starts from scratch – no matter who plays against you,” she said. “Sometimes you have a little bad days, good days. So it’s more about taking care of yourself, working on your strengths and striving for it. So it’s not about looking around. “

Left-handed Kerber meets Pavlyuchenkova, who was junior champion here 12 years ago when she defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the final. They play for a spot in the quarter-finals, a stage that Pavlyuchekova has reached five times, but which she has never surpassed in the majors.

She said she wasn’t patient enough in the past, but now puts more emphasis on every game. She had only scored one goal against Pliskova in the last six defeats, but decided to score one of the best goals in the women’s game against Rod Laver – and that worked.

Missing a few top players from the second week doesn’t come to mind either.

“I’m not so focused on names anymore. I’ve been on tour for a while,” she said when asked about Williams, Osaka, etc. “These are really big names and great players, but it’s tennis , As you can see, there are surprises these days. I’m just trying not to lose myself and to be in the present doing what I have. I have the next match to play Angelique – why should everyone else mind me? “

Williams, who won seven Australian titles among her 23 majors, 2018 champions Wozniacki and defending champion Osaka, lost on Friday. Wozniacki immediately retired, but Williams vowed to continue pursuing Margaret Court after losing to Wang Qiang, a player she had beaten at the US Open in 44 minutes last year. Osaka, who won the majors twice in a row at the 2018 US Open and last year here in Australia, lost to 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Bencic, a semi-finalist at the US Open last September, was thrown in 49 minutes by the 28th seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-0 and 6-1, who will next face Iga Swiatek, number 59 of the Polish player who won the 19th place went to Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3.

A day after disrupting Osaka, Gauff teamed up with Caty McNally to win the second round of women. The American teenagers defeated the eighth pair Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs 6: 3, 6: 4.

Men No. 1 Rafael Nadal played against Pablo Carreno Busta No. 27 in the main square in Melbourne Park in the afternoon.

Gael Monfils, who is seeded in tenth place, is already in the fourth round and moves 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3 ahead of Ernests Gulbis, who is in 256th place.

