advertisement

Hartley spoke to IndieWire about his latest kickstarter and how he enabled the indie outsider to work on his own terms.

Independent filmmaker Hal Hartley is turning to grassroots fundraising again for his next film project, “Where to Land”. Hartley is currently seeking $ 300,000 from Kickstarter to fund the production, which will be anchored by Edie Falco in the lead role and the filmmaker, and his team at Possible Films have until Saturday January 4th to reach the goal. At the time of publication, it reached $ 266,440, which means that it still has $ 33,560 left. The film will also be seen with Bill Sage, Tatiana Abracos, Robert Burke, Jade Golden, Aida Johannes, Elina Löwensohn, DJ Mendel, Parker Posey and Jay Thomas. (For more information on the film, see the Kickstarter page. You can also find pricing information for those who contribute.)

The film tells the story of a 58-year-old director of romantic comedies (similar to 60-year-old filmmaker Hartley himself) who wants to look back on his life and try to become the deputy caretaker in a local cemetery. Hartley, whose oeuvre includes quirky, quirky character studies like “Trust” and “Fay Grim”, has always worked on a smaller scale.

advertisement

connected

connected

Hartley recently spoke to IndieWire about the project. The filmmaker announced that his first experiences with Kickstarter for the 2014 Aubrey Plaza vehicle “Ned Rifle” had positive results. “I mean it was terrifying,” he said. “It was a big roller coaster ride, but financially it was pretty good. There was a Netflix deal that brought us a lot of money. New York State tax rebates. All in all, I made more money with “Ned Rifle” dollar for dollar than with his previous efforts.

The stay in New York allowed Hartley to continue painting outside of the borders, and he plans to shoot “Where to Land” domestically and “six blocks from my apartment and office”. There’s a very nice old cemetery near my office and home, ”he said. The backdrop provided an autobiographical anchor point for the film.

Hartley said Kickstarter is always the right way to find where to land. “I had some conversations with smaller manufacturing companies that were approaching. They asked themselves, “What are you doing right now?” He said. Hartley’s last foray was to direct the Amazon series “Red Oaks”. He directed eight episodes of the coming-of-age web series for co-creator Gregory Jacobs, who worked with Hartley as an assistant director for films such as “Amateur” and “Simple Men”. “It was nice not to be the boss,” said Hartley.

Over the years, he has clarified his priorities. “I never think about the company model,” said Hartley. “Since the early 2000s, I’ve been trying to figure out how to keep some of the quality of my work in the 90s, and somehow continue because the model gradually fell apart. I paid attention to the Internet and thought that there had to be ways to get a direct line to my audience around the world. “In particular, the Kickstarter page for“ Where to Land ”contains text about the project in several languages.

Possible films LLC

Hartley added that with “Ned Rifle” “subtitling was key” and that his work allowed the film to be subtitled in multiple languages ​​to reach more areas. “It really made it a profitable business,” he said of his film production. Japan is the most reactive foreign country to its work. “There really is an audience out there, but it’s not all in one place,” he said. “You have to think globally.”

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement