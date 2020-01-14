advertisement

By Jacob Kushner

CARACOL, Haiti, Jan. 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – One hot December morning, Haitian farmer Remy Augustin raised a box that was longer than he and began digging holes in a small plot of land. In each hole he threw several corn kernels, which they covered with loose dirt.

“I have no money to pay for a tractor, so we’re airing the land ourselves,” said Augustin, 55, crying days when the land he asked for was his.

advertisement

“The land I had was better – it gave me so many bananas, peas, beans.”

Nine years ago, the father of five was working on the government land he rented when “a tractor destroyed everything”.

The land was designated for Caracol Industrial Park, a venture led by South Korean textile firm Sae-A Trading Co Ltd and funded by international donors to boost development following the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Located in the northern region of Haiti, the $ 300m park opened in 2012 and now employs about 15,000 people, most of whom work in garment factories there, according to Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), one of the main backers financiers of the park.

In 2018 farmers like Augustin who had been evicted from their land in 2011 reached a rare agreement with IDB to provide Caracol’s 100 most vulnerable families with new land, entitled.

But 10 years after the earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people and made 1.5 million homeless, farmers are still waiting to receive compensation for their land used to build the Caracol park.

Augustin now works as a laborer on a plot owned by his granddaughter, struggling to pay his children’s school fees for next year.

“I have to share this land with my whole family,” Augustin told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “I have nothing of my own.”

DEAR FROM THE EARTH

International donors pledged about $ 10 billion to help Haiti recover after the 2010 earthquake, which destroyed or damaged 300,000 homes in the capital Port-au-Prince and surrounding cities, the International Organization for Migration said.

To make room for the park, in 2011, 366 Haitian families – including 720 farmers – were evicted from their land, according to the charity ActionAid Haiti.

Neither the government, IDB and USAID – another of the park’s main funds – responded to requests to verify those figures.

A spokeswoman for Sae-A Trading Co Ltd described the textile firm as a “park tenant”, adding that it was not involved in its construction nor in the land deal for 2018.

Farmer and local activist Milostene Castin said from 2011 to 2013 IDB gave farmers an annual living fund of $ 80 per family member, and paid $ 1,450 for each hectare of land, just below the land value.

“The compensation that was received by most farmers was not enough to buy new land or create new livelihoods,” said Lani Inverarity, a San Francisco-based lawyer with the Charity Accountability Council, who promotes human rights.

The IDB later promised farmers new plots of land, but “year after year the land never came,” said Castin, who works for the local organization Reforestation and Environmental Protection (AREDE).

Families that once lived off the food they grew up “were trying to eat,” he said.

Eventually, the IDB identified a replacement land shaft, but when Castin went to inspect it, other farmers were already there, he said.

COLLECTIVE ACTION

Annoyed by the wait, hundreds of farmers formed a collective in 2014 to fight for land.

In 2017, with the help of ActionAid Haiti and AREDE, farmers filed a complaint against the IDB, seeking new land with legal titles to prove ownership so they can resume farming.

Their self-organization paid off: After more than a year of meetings, IDB agreed to buy new land, entitled, for 100 of the most vulnerable families.

Others have been offered alternative compensation such as irrigation schemes or money to invest in personal businesses. One member of each family will also be offered employment in the industrial park, according to IDB.

“The history of farmers is truly incredible of perseverance in the face of uneven energy inequalities,” said Inverarity of the Responsibility Adviser, who supported farmers throughout the grievance procedure.

“Typically, IFIs (international financial institutions) try their best to stay away from these disputes, leaving the company or government entity to respond. However, here IDB really showed up, ”Inverarity said.

Andy White, co-ordinator of the Washington-based Advocacy Group with the Rights and Resources Initiative, agreed, calling the land deal “overtaking for Haiti.”

“We are seeing more and more cases like this around the world, where communities have fought against international investors to demand respect for their land rights,” he added.

“But this is the first issue I am aware of to this degree and this nature.”

COMPLETE PROCESS

Implementation of the deal is behind schedule due to logistical challenges in identifying the most vulnerable families – among other obstacles – who are still waiting to receive compensation, according to the Accountability Council.

It’s up to all the farmers to figure out how they would like to get funding to get title deeds on a plot of land.

Assuming IDB disburses funds soon, Accountability Adviser said what happened in northern Haiti can be seen as a successful model of how communities displaced by development projects can self-organize to seek new land, entitled .

The group is currently monitoring more than 1,200 cases in which local communities are facing similar issues in 129 countries around the world.

“About 13% of the issues resolved have gone through a dispute resolution process like in Haiti,” resulting in 90 agreements globally, said Sarah Singh, director of global communities of the Accountability Council.

UST MUST TIT ACCEPT ‘

Meanwhile, farmers are struggling to earn a living on what they received.

Since her father’s land was taken to build Caracol Park, Seliana Marcelus leaves her home at 5am to sell breakfast to factory workers as they enter the gates of the industrial park.

All night she fried potatoes, bread and other produce, things her family used to grow on the same land, but now she has to buy at the local market.

“I don’t even go to bed. I work all night,” Marcelus said. “It’s the only job I have.”

Since losing his plot, Rony Comper has been doing odd jobs, from temptation as a motorcycle taxi driver to crossing the border into the Dominican Republic to work as a mason.

Like Augustin, he found a titled plot he would buy after IDB released the funds – which is expected to happen this year. “We’re just waiting.”

(This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.) (Reporting by Jacob Kushner; Editing by Astrid Zweynert and Zoe Tabary. Please trust the Thomson Reuters Foundation, a charity wing of Thomson Reuters, which includes humanitarian news, women’s rights and LGBT +, human trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

advertisement