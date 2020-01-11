advertisement

Last December, as my mother’s eighty-fourth birthday approached, I was still dreaming of death. In the most frequent of these dreams, my mother, who died of ovarian cancer, in October 2014, in Miami, told me to get out of the two-story house where I spent most of my childhood. , in Port-au -Prince, before the house fell on me and several members of my family.

I knew why I had these dreams. Anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010 – leveling parts of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas, resulting in thousands of deaths, including several friends and family members – was coming. And sometimes birthdays hurt. You feel them in inexplicable pain in your body, or in general discomfort that you keep trying to shake until you realize, yes, it’s this time of year. Again.

Last year, there were far more worries than usual. Haitians have been demonstrating against President Jovenel Moïse since July 6, 2018. They are demonstrating against fuel hikes, corruption and other systemic problems, such as high unemployment rates, rising inflation, devaluation of the currency and extrajudicial executions, some of which have been linked to government officials. Between September and early December 2019, the country was in prolonged locking, or peyi lòk. During this period, forty-two demonstrators are said to have died and more than eighty injured. Almost two million students were unable to attend school. Health care, already a challenge, has become more difficult to access. Gang violence has intensified. Greater food insecurity is looming. The president refuses to resign. Haitian opposition leaders, some of whom belong to Moses ‘own political party, have promised to continue demonstrating, but most of the parliamentarians’ terms will expire on January 13 and, as no legislative elections have been held, the president will soon be able to rule by decree.

This is just a snapshot of Haiti that will commemorate the tenth anniversary of its most catastrophic natural disaster this Sunday. For some Haitians, in addition to navigating the current and chronic problems of the country, the anniversary could give them the impression that they are always attacked, literally and figuratively, by the ground. So an older family member who survived the earthquake once described the first single digit birthdays to me. This is how I imagine a younger parent could have felt after losing several toes on part of a collapsed wall during the earthquake, to die again last year after being shot by another young man who wanted his motorcycle.

Painful birthdays magnify absence. I think of a story often shared by Marie Guerda Nicolas, professor of Haitian-American clinical psychology at the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Miami, and one of the founders of Rebati Mental Health, an organization who works with mental health workers in Haiti. Shortly after the earthquake, Nicolas was in the coastal town of Léogâne, west of the town, my mother’s birthplace and the epicenter of the earthquake. Nicolas met a woman who, after searching with other distraught parents through the rubble of her eight-year-old daughter’s school, found one of her daughter’s legs, which she recognized by style and the color of the shoes and socks the girl was wearing. That day. The woman brought the leg home, washed it, and placed it on her daughter’s still intact bed. Finally, Nicolas persuaded the woman to bury the leg.

I am also thinking of a discussion I had with family members in Port-au-Prince when they called to inform me that the torso of a loved one had been found. The decision was made to bury him immediately near the site where he died, but the horror of suddenly finding his favorite shirt, after days of looking for it in the rubble, still haunts his surviving children.

Painful birthdays also inevitably make us wonder what could have been. What if three hundred and sixteen thousand people – the number of dead, according to government estimates – had not perished? What could they have brought to their communities, to their country? What if Haiti had in fact been “rebuilt better”, like President Bill Clinton, who assumed a triple role as United Nations Special Envoy for Haiti, international co-chair of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission, and the one of the two presidential faces of the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund, had often promised? What if the $ 13.5 billion pledged and given had indeed been disbursed and invested in improving the lives of most Haitians, creating real paths for a better future? What if more earthquake-resistant homes, hospitals, schools and universities were built or rebuilt to reduce future losses? What if rural entrepreneurs, women’s organizations and peasant women – who had to deal with declining food production, environmental degradation, deadly hurricanes and climate change – had been full actors in reconstruction plans? What if . . . ?

Many of my family members in Haiti often view the country’s current political and economic challenges as another earthquake, with no foreseeable end. I was in a supermarket in the Little Haiti district of Miami in the afternoon of January 12, 2010, when news of the earthquake broke. I tried to call friends and family in Haiti and then called my mom in New York. Between crying and praying, she too tried to reach everyone she knew in Port-au-Prince and Léogâne.

“How will the country be now?” She kept asking me, what she did each time a new tragedy struck Haiti. “In ten, twenty years, what will the country look like?” On this anniversary, like all the others to follow, Haitians must finally decide.

