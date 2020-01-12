advertisement

MONTREAL – Haitian Canadians are marking the 10th anniversary of the catastrophic earthquake that devastated Haiti on this day in 2010.

A ceremony will be held in Montreal this afternoon to commemorate the more than 200,000 people who died and the 300,000 who were injured in the 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

The community organization Maison d’Haiti, which is leading the ceremony, has held a weekend of discussions, presentations and art performances to mark the anniversary of the tragedy.

Director Marjorie Villefranche says it’s important to remember the dead but also the living, who continue to live with the effects of the disaster.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Minister of International Development Karina Gould had issued a statement paying tribute to the bravery and resistance of the Haitian people, and to those around the world who contributed to the reconstruction.

They also highlighted many Haitians who moved to Canada after the earthquake and are leaving their mark on the country.

“Whatever the reconstruction is, true lasting change is even harder to achieve,” the statement said.

“However, those who remained and lived through the earthquake and reconstruction and who, today, still work hard for a better and peaceful Haiti, remind us of what is good and tell us there is hope.”

There were over 165,000 people of Haitian descent living in Canada by the 2016 census, most of them in Quebec.

