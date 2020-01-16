advertisement

A salon owner in Leicestershire picked up his dream car from a supercar dealership on Christmas Day.

Barrie Stephen, 49, a salon owner in Leicestershire, bought his Ferrari 488 for £ 240,000 from Swadlincote car dealer Tom Hartley.

He gave himself the Christmas present after climbing his career ladder after starting as an apprentice in the 15-year-old youth training program with Barrie owner Stephen Hair, reports BurtonLive.

He picked up Tom Hartley’s dream engine on Christmas Day, which is open to customers who pick up their gifts of supercars.

Hartley said, “This is a normal working day for us. We have been doing this for 25 years now for those who want to get their Christmas present back.”

Owners Tom and Carl Hartley

(Image: Burton Mail / Helen Kreft)

Barrie Stephen has worked in the hair industry for 30 years and recently won the Ultimate Salon of the Year at Salon Business, along with numerous other distinctions.

He started his Barrie Stephen Hair business 23 years ago in Anstey, Leicestershire, and has since developed his start-up into a five-salon business including a training academy and barbershop spread across the county, in Ashby, Anstey, Narborough, and Leicester city center.

He has just been named the very first patron of the Sir Thomas White Loan Charity of Leicester, whose support enabled Barrie to start his own business in 1996, when he transformed a former butcher’s shop in Anstey into his first salon .

Tom Hartley Cars revealed that supercar prices have dropped 20% in the past year.

Its stock now includes a Bugatti Chiron which was 2.7 million pounds and is now 2.4 million pounds; a McLaren P1 was £ 1.295 million and is now £ 1.1 million; a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster which was £ 380,000, now £ 330,000, and an Aston Martin DBS was £ 220,000 now £ 180,000.

