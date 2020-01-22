advertisement

PRAGUE – China’s Hainan Airlines will stop regular direct flights between Beijing and Prague from March, Prague Airport and the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on January 22.

No reason was given, but relations between the Czech Republic and China have deteriorated dramatically in the past few months after a series of diplomatic attacks. Flights to China by other airlines are not affected, the airport said.

“We have no official information on why this step was taken,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Stichova. “We do not know whether this is a temporary or final decision and whether this step is economically or politically motivated.”

“In the upcoming negotiations, whether in Prague or Beijing, we will ask our Chinese partners about the reasons for this decision.”

Hainan Airlines and the Chinese embassy in Prague did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hainan Airlines has been operating the Beijing-Prague route since 2015 with currently three flights a week.

Relations between the Czech Republic and China deteriorated last year after the city council in Prague showed support for Tibet and called for changes to an intercity partnership agreement with Beijing related to China’s one-China policy towards Taiwan.

The deal was eventually canceled, and instead, Prague signed a cooperation agreement last week with Taiwanese Taipei, which continues to anger Beijing, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province.

A first blow came in December 2018 with a warning from the Czech cyber security watchdog about the risks of using network technology from Chinese telecommunications equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE.

For President Milos Zeman, who has visited China five times in the past seven years, building closer ties with China has been a priority.

But Zeman said earlier this month that he would skip a planned summit between China and the Central and Eastern European countries in April after the planned Chinese investments failed.

In addition to Hainan’s flights to Beijing, China Eastern Airlines offer flights between Prague and Shanghai and between Prague and Xi’an, and Sichuan Airlines fly between Prague and Chengdu.

Until February 28, Hainan’s website offered direct flights between Beijing and Prague and between Prague and Beijing.

By Jan Lopatka

