A violent hailstorm hit Canberra with stones the size of golf balls that have caused serious damage in the Australian capital.

After the 15-minute storm on Monday afternoon, the ACT emergency center received more than 1200 calls for help at 2:50 p.m.

The state emergency services, the fire brigade and the land fire brigade react to hail and roof damage, electrical threats and local floods.

ACT Ambulance Service looks after two people with minor injuries during the storm.

A helicopter that gathers information flies over Canberra and performs a damage analysis.

According to the territory’s gas and power distributor, most of the 1,000 households that had outages were powered.

Around 170 customers still have no electricity.

The storm destroyed the parliament building, which looked like snow had fallen, but it appears that the building has escaped serious damage.

A golf ball-sized hail will be shown on January 20, 2020 in the Parliament building in Canberra, Australia. (Rohan Thomson / Getty Images)

The most affected areas are Belconnen in the north of Canberra, the city center and the inner south.

Hundreds of windshields were smashed in the Old Parliament House, at the Australian National University and in other parts of the city.

Reports of 4-5 cm hail in Canberra with a heavy storm in the early afternoon. Further storms are possible. Keep up to date with the following warnings: https://t.co/WwMKAwqVNM. Follow the practical tips below to make sure you’re ready to storm: https://t.co/dOCvpT15v5 pic.twitter.com/JnXGVePW2U

– Bureau of Meteorology Australian Capital Territory (@BOM_ACT) January 20, 2020

The old parliament building was closed to visitors shortly after the storm.

Canberra’s tour guide, Tim the Yowie Man, tweeted a picture of how the roof of the National Sound and Film Archive was pierced “like bullets”.

Despite the damage, it remained open to visitors on Monday. “Our collection is safe,” said a spokeswoman.

However, the National Archives of Australia was closed due to damage.

At Canberra Airport a gust of wind of 117 kilometers per hour was registered, during which 2.4 millimeters of rain fell. Tuggeranong in the south of the ACT caught up 5mm to 9mm in 10 minutes.

The animals were injured during the storm, and parliamentarians looked after a bloody crow that hit a hailstone on the head.

The wild weather is the final twist in Canberra’s bizarre summer after the city was suffocated by thick bushfire smoke last month.

By Matt Coughlan

