Under Armor today announced the “The Only Way Is Through” campaign at Baltimore headquarters, which expresses the work required to overcome the toughest challenges. On the campus, some of the brand’s female ambassadors reported on their personal problems – including that they were not taken seriously due to their gender.

During the gamechangers panel aimed at women, cross-country trainer Shayla Houlihan and racing driver Hailie Deegan discussed the fact that they had to work particularly hard as women to be equal to men in their respective sports.

Houlihan’s cross-country curriculum vitae is impressive and is underlined by her seven-year career as a head coach for men and women at the University of California. (Houlihan, who is now Under Armor’s trainer, is also a former professional obstacle hunter.) And yet she explained to participants how often people assume they are not the person in charge at their meetings.

“I always had to introduce myself as a coach for men and women,” said Houlihan, and continued: “It is assumed that my male counterpart is responsible – always.”

The former obstacle runner Shayla Houlihan started in 2012.

CREDIT: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP / Shutterstock

Deegan admitted that there are physical disadvantages in the racing world of being a woman who is not the size and strength of men in sports. Still, she worked to become an aspiring star and her professional career at NASCAR started in 2018.

Still, Deegan is forced to make even more effort just to be considered peer to the men – and she was warned that this would be the case before retired racing driver Danica Patrick started her career.

“I spoke to Danica and asked what it was like to be a racing girl. She told me that all boys are harder for you than for each other, ”said Deegan. “I thought ‘you exaggerate’ and then I started running and I thought ‘oh my god they make it so difficult’ because at the end of the day the boys don’t want to be defeated by girls, especially in the world of a man. “

She continued: “Usually the boys respect each other immediately when they compete against each other. I had to prove myself beforehand. That was the hardest part: winning races and showing them that I am ready to beat them. “

After the panel, Deegan FN shared how she handled it – which is in line with the message behind Under Armour’s new brand platform.

“When it comes to people trying to pull you down, I use the stuff,” Deegan told FN. “It annoys me so much when you see someone who is negative because you just want to prove that they are wrong.”

She continued, “Nobody will be more proud of your results than you, and you cannot rely on anyone. You have to continue to assert yourself no matter what.”

