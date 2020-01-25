advertisement

Hailey Bieber was spotted in a casual ensemble en route to a Los Angeles training session this morning.

The 23-year-old model wore an oversized purple sweatshirt with a zip and bright blue pipe details on the collar. She styled the cozy outerwear with simple black leggings and wore her hair in a topknot.

Bieber chose a pair of black Adidas Falcon sneakers. The shoes have a mesh and suede construction, a lightweight EVA midsole and a thick rubber outsole. Inspired by the 90s, these running shoes have a stabilizing torsion system to support the foot and lacing details on the front.

Hailey Bieber on the way to the Los Angeles gym.

CREDIT: Broadimage / Shutterstock

The brand sneakers seem to be a staple in the wardrobe of the stylish supermodel. Known for her effortlessly chic street style look, Bieber was recently spotted strolling through Los Angeles with her new Adidas x Ivy Park sneakers. The 23-year-old often styled the brand’s white sneaker for the day in 2019, from combining it with a satin pajama to match her Stan Smith to a retro pair of Adidas Ozweego sneakers she wore with oversized flannel.

While the model often tends to the same few brands, including Nike for its Air Force One shoes, it appears to be fairly brand independent when it comes to choosing sneakers.

