advertisement

Hailey Baldwin presented himself in Los Angeles yesterday at the premiere of “Seasons”, the documentary by husband Justin Bieber, on the red carpet with one of the currently most lively shoe trends.

The model wore a black Zuhair Murad Spring 20 couture dress with a striped sequin detail, plunging neckline and a neckline at the waist.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Zuhair Murad dress with Sergio Rossi sandals on the red carpet at the premiere of “Seasons” on January 27th in Los Angeles.

advertisement

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

A close-up of Hailey Baldwin’s Sergio Rossi sandals.

CREDIT: Matt Baron / Shutterstock

The co-moderator of “Drop the Mic” brought LBD together with square sandals from Sergio Rossi and jewels from Messika.

The shoes had a patent leather outside with an ankle strap and a middle heel. The pure black color scheme chosen by Baldwin is no longer available in the shop, but the shoes are available in a crystal-clear coral variant from Farfetch.com and cost $ 637.

Sergio Rossi SR1 sandals.

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Previously considered a faux pas, the square has just had a moment as part of the passion for fashion in the 1990s. Baldwin is accompanied by stars like Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner who pick up on the trend.

While Baldwin was completely fixed on the red carpet, Bieber put on a more chic look. The pop star wore a long-sleeved white shirt with pink fall trousers from 20 Noon Goons, available on the brand’s website for $ 189. The “baby” singer chose white sneakers for the shoes, which he wore untrimmed.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber at the premiere of “Seasons” on January 27th in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see some of Hailey Baldwin’s most popular sneaker styles.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin gives mom jeans a trendy twist with $ 1,290 boots

Hailey Baldwin Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection, including neon-dipped Nite Jogger sneakers

Hailey Baldwin wears her favorite jeans with pointed mules for a trip to the salon

advertisement