advertisement

Hailey Baldwin showed her street style last night when she and husband Justin Bieber went to an after party in New York after his musical guest appearance at SNL.

Baldwin’s ensemble was a lesson in overlaying – and in seamlessly integrating multiple textures into one look to separate things. The co-host of Drop the Mic wore an oversized wool coat from Martine Rose in moss green over a Wolford top and lederhosen from Danielle Guizio.

Hailey Baldwin is out and about in New York on February 8th.

advertisement

CREDIT: Splash News

CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin added another texture: satin. She chose a pair of boots with the Alexander Wang logo made of soft material. The boots, called Vanna, have a trendy square, a gathered detail on the shaft and a 3.75-inch heel. Nordstrom.com has the Alexander Wang Vanna in stock for $ 995.

The A-Lister comes with Jennifer Fisher tires and an Alexander Wang belt pouch that costs around $ 760 on Farfetch.com.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s after-party look was all about comfort. The pop star wore a black hoodie from his own Drew House label in combination with pajama-like checked pants and Drew House socks with smileys. The Biebs wore low camouflage sneakers on the shoes. He wore a gray hat.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber go to the after party “SNL” in New York on February 8th.

CREDIT: Splash News

The last episode of “SNL” was moderated by RuPaul. Bieber played on the show “Yummy” and “Intentions” and brought out rapper Quavo to support him in the latter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9DBJsXtays [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiJmC_kqXJ8 [/ embed]

Want more?

Justin Bieber walks out of bed with messy hair, pajamas, and socks with sandals

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber crack the code for killer pair outfits in opposite monochrome looks

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pick up the athleisure trend

advertisement