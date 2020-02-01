advertisement

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are constantly squashing streetwear looks by couples, and the singer’s latest Instagram post shows us that that doesn’t change that quickly. The couple were allowed to go hand in hand in opposite monochrome glances.

The celebrity duo contrasted in their respective all-black and all-white outfits. Baldwin went to the white man and wore loose-fitting trousers that matched her oversized blazer. The 23-year-old wore a pair of white sneakers (which were mostly covered by her pants) on her feet. She embellished her look with dark tinted wire-rimmed sunglasses.

Bieber looked more relaxed. The artist “Love Yourself” wore a black hoodie with a small white blister on the side. He also wore black sweatpants and a black hat on his head. The 25-year-old wore a well-known sneaker from NBA star Kyrie Irving, the Nike Kyrie 3.

Justin Bieber (L) with black éS sneakers and Hailey Baldwin at the Nike VaporMax 2019 Utility in Los Angeles on January 12.

The couple is known for their clothes and is usually seen with a suitable sport. Both stars are fans of Nike sneakers, and Baldwin often wears their Nike Air Force ones. However, the couple have not completely committed to a brand. They were also photographed with éS, New Balance and Adidas.

