Cars buried in St. John’s during Newfoundland’s “Snowmaggedon”

The city of St. Johns, Newfoundland, and Labrador was declared a state of emergency on January 17 when the province was hit by a snowstorm that caused strong winds and blowing snow. Environment Canada said “strong winds and record-breaking snowfall” hit Newfoundland on Friday. A total of 76.2 centimeters of snow was recorded at St. John International Airport on Friday, breaking the previous record of 68.4 centimeters (about 27 inches) set by the weather service in April 1999. The time-lapse video filmed by Ashley Fitzpatrick shows how snow falls on Friday, January 17, at 3:00 p.m. local time in front of her home in St. John’s, until Saturday, January 18, at around 6:00 a.m. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police was among the many Canadians using the hashtag # Snowmaggedon2020 in relation to the event. Photo credit: Ashley Fitzpatrick via Storyful

