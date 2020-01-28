advertisement

Former Pakistani skipper Mohammad Hafeez said Tuesday that the older players are not only interested in hanging around, but that the circuit board should communicate effectively with them if they fit into the team’s future plans.

Hafeez, who made a comeback in the national team, said the circuit board needed to fill the communication gap with senior players.

“I think that after the years they have played for Pakistan, older players should be properly informed when they are on the team’s plans so they can make better decisions about their future,” said Hafeez in Lahore.

“It would be easier for players if a communication policy was set up for selection or non-selection of senior players.”

39-year-old Hafeez, who scored a brilliant 67 in the T20’s second international match against Bangladesh on Sunday, was delighted to be drawn into the Pakistani national team after a breakdown since the World Cup.

“It was good to come back and race and it made me even more confident that I could still add value to the team,” he said.

Another former captain and senior, Shoaib Malik, was also recalled for the series in Bangladesh after being ignored since the last World Cup in England.

Malik also scored half a century in the first T20 game in Lahore to give Pakistan a highly competitive win.

Hafeez, who will also appear on a bowling placement test in LUMs University’s biomechanical laboratory on Wednesday to clarify his bowling action, said he was confident he would get through.

“I want to contribute to the Pakistani team as a batsman and bowler and I am very confident that I will pass the test as I see no major problems with my bowling action.”

Hafeez was prevented from bowling last year when he played in the UK in the T20 explosion after officials reported his bowling action as illegal.

Hafeez said it was great to play in Pakistan.

“We have played our test and other games in the United Arab Emirates or elsewhere for ten years. It is good that we have returned to Pakistan and can play in front of a home crowd.”

However, he felt the need to improve the quality of the internationals for their own country and noted that the distances for the T20 series against Bangladesh were below average.

After Pakistan won the first two games, the third was washed out due to rain on Monday.

Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for a friendly in Rawalpindi next month.

