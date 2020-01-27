advertisement

A police persecution in the southern suburbs arrested a man after his vehicle had mechanical problems and rolled into the patrol car. The driver tried to leave the scene on foot.

The man drove a silver Mazda on Honeypot Road in Noarlunga Downs yesterday at around 1:30 p.m.

Patrols tried to overtake the car, but the Mazda picked up speed, then the chase started at low speed and stopped in the Hackham area for a few minutes.

Police say the car appeared to have mechanical problems in Patricia Grove and rolled backwards into the patrol car.

The driver – and the sole occupant – ran from the car down Cabernet Drive and then onto Pennys Hill Road, where he allegedly stopped in the back yard of a house where he was later found and arrested.

The 26-year-old Middleton man was taken to Noarlunga Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

He is expected to be charged with a number of criminal offenses, including driving to avoid the police, driving without care, driving without a license and without registration, property damage and unlawful possession.

He was also fined and tested for drugs for carrying a small amount of cannabis, which resulted in a positive result for methamphetamine.

His test was sent for further analysis and his Mazda was towed away by the scene.

The police car was only slightly damaged.

